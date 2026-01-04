ETV Bharat / state

TN Govt Announces Rs 3,000 Cash Prize For 2.22 Crore Ration Cardholders As Pongal Gift

Chennai: As part of the upcoming Pongal festival celebrations, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced a cash assistance of Rs 3,000 for all rice ration card-holding families. The scheme will benefit around 2.22 crore rice ration card holders, including families living in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps.

The state government usually extends Pongal gifts to ration cardholders during Pongal. It includes items such as sarees, dhotis, and sugarcane, along with a cash component typically in the range of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500. However, in some years, the cash gift is not given due to economic constraints, like last year. However, there had been widespread speculation that this time, cash incentives along with the Pongal gift would be provided, specifically due to the upcoming assembly elections.

The decision by Chief Minister MK Stalin aims to make the harvest festival more inclusive and celebratory for households across the state, according to an official government statement. Describing Pongal as an ancient and noble Tamil festival celebrated for thousands of years with strong family bonds, the government said the occasion is marked to express gratitude to the sun, cattle that support agricultural labour and farmers who nourish the world and relieve hunger. "Pongal symbolises humanity's deep connection with nature, agriculture and collective well-being," the statement read.