TN Govt Announces Rs 3,000 Cash Prize For 2.22 Crore Ration Cardholders As Pongal Gift
The usual Pongal gift package includes sarees, dhotis, and sugarcane, along with a cash component typically in the range of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.
Published : January 4, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Chennai: As part of the upcoming Pongal festival celebrations, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced a cash assistance of Rs 3,000 for all rice ration card-holding families. The scheme will benefit around 2.22 crore rice ration card holders, including families living in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps.
The state government usually extends Pongal gifts to ration cardholders during Pongal. It includes items such as sarees, dhotis, and sugarcane, along with a cash component typically in the range of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500. However, in some years, the cash gift is not given due to economic constraints, like last year. However, there had been widespread speculation that this time, cash incentives along with the Pongal gift would be provided, specifically due to the upcoming assembly elections.
The decision by Chief Minister MK Stalin aims to make the harvest festival more inclusive and celebratory for households across the state, according to an official government statement. Describing Pongal as an ancient and noble Tamil festival celebrated for thousands of years with strong family bonds, the government said the occasion is marked to express gratitude to the sun, cattle that support agricultural labour and farmers who nourish the world and relieve hunger. "Pongal symbolises humanity's deep connection with nature, agriculture and collective well-being," the statement read.
Earlier, the state government had announced a comprehensive Pongal gift package for all rice family cardholders and families residing in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps. The package includes one kilogram of raw rice, one kilogram of sugar and one whole sugarcane to be distributed through fair price shops across Tamil Nadu.
The initiative is intended to ensure that every eligible household can celebrate Pongal with dignity and joy. In addition to the food items and cash assistance, the government has also arranged for the distribution of dhotis and sarees as part of the festive welfare measures. Officials confirmed that consignments of dhotis and sarees have already been dispatched to all districts.
To further enhance the festive spirit, Stalin has directed that Rs 3,000 be provided as a Pongal cash gift to all eligible families. With the inclusion of the Pongal gift hampers, clothing, and cash assistance, the total expenditure for the scheme is estimated at Rs 6,936.17 crore. Stalin has instructed officials to ensure all arrangements are completed well in advance of the festival.
Cash assistance, Pongal gift hampers, and dhotis and sarees are to be distributed through fair price shops before the commencement of the Pongal celebrations, so that beneficiaries can receive the assistance on time. The government said the initiative reflects its commitment to social welfare and its resolve to support families during important cultural occasions, reaffirming Pongal as a festival of gratitude, prosperity, and shared happiness for the people of Tamil Nadu.
