TN Government School Student Attempts World Record By Writing 'Tholkappiyam' With Memory In 21 hours
There are a total of three chapters in Tholkappiyam- the script chapter, the word chapter, and the material chapter.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 10:12 PM IST
Thoothukudi: A government school student has begun a world record attempt to write the first grammar book with her memory in Tamil, 'Tholkappiyam', in 21 hours.
Uma Maheshwari, a Class XI student of Sippiparai Government Higher Secondary School in Virudhunagar district, is attempting to create a world record at Kovilpatti KR Memorial Hall in Thoothukudi district. The event has been organized by the Tamil Development Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu, Karisal Literary Society, Kovilpatti Meghvajor Manram, and Rotary Association on behalf of the All India Book Records Organization.
Uma, after garlanding the statue of K Rajanarayanan, the father of Karisal literature, and paying homage, began her attempt to write 'Tholkappiyam' at 8 am on Saturday. Government doctor Venkatesh inaugurated the program.
There are a total of three chapters in' Tholkappiyam'- the script chapter, the word chapter, and the material chapter. Of these, 27 verses, 1,640 verses, and 4,016 verses will be completed by Uma in 21 hours by rote.
School Education Minister Rajmohan and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Madan Raja wished the best to Uma who has been trained by Government Higher Secondary School Tamil teachers Jansirani and Rajasekhar.
Uma, while studying in Class VI had set a record by writing the 'Thirukkural' without looking at it in 15 hours. Last year, she set a record by memorizing the 'Tholkappiyam' in two-and-a-half years.
Uma has begun her attempt to write the entire 'Tholkappiyam' by heart. She will complete the entire book by Sunday morning.
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