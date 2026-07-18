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TN Government School Student Attempts World Record By Writing 'Tholkappiyam' With Memory In 21 hours

Thoothukudi: A government school student has begun a world record attempt to write the first grammar book with her memory in Tamil, 'Tholkappiyam', in 21 hours.

Uma Maheshwari, a Class XI student of Sippiparai Government Higher Secondary School in Virudhunagar district, is attempting to create a world record at Kovilpatti KR Memorial Hall in Thoothukudi district. The event has been organized by the Tamil Development Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu, Karisal Literary Society, Kovilpatti Meghvajor Manram, and Rotary Association on behalf of the All India Book Records Organization.

Uma, after garlanding the statue of K Rajanarayanan, the father of Karisal literature, and paying homage, began her attempt to write 'Tholkappiyam' at 8 am on Saturday. Government doctor Venkatesh inaugurated the program.

There are a total of three chapters in' Tholkappiyam'- the script chapter, the word chapter, and the material chapter. Of these, 27 verses, 1,640 verses, and 4,016 verses will be completed by Uma in 21 hours by rote.