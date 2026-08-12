TN Food Safety Department Asks Food Critics, Influencers To Be Careful While Endorsing Food Products
The Department said, it is prohibited by law to advertise food that is misleading or deceptive to consumers.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department has asked food critics and influencers to be careful when endorsing a food product.
The move by the Department came after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued an advisory in this regard recently.
Consumers, be it children or adults, trust food items recommended by their favourite celebrities or social media influencers. However, it may lead people to consume food that it is not of good quality or healthy as is claimed by the influencers. Furthermore, doctors had repeatedly warnd that diet tips offered by influencers without proper guidance can lead to health problems.
https://t.co/FcXNcLoV03#fssai #fssaiawareness #Fsw #Tnfoodsafety #Tndipr pic.twitter.com/XhUmgFB8XK— Tamil Nadu Food Safety (@tnfoodsafety) August 12, 2026
The FSSAI said before celebrities and social media influencers advertise food products, they should ensure that all the information stated in the product is authentic, legal and supported by appropriate evidence.
The Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department in a social media post said, "Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (Sections 24 & 53) and the Advertising and Solicitations Rules, 2018, it is prohibited by law to advertise food that is misleading or deceptive to consumers."
"As people believe in promises like boosting immunity or being rich in nutrients, advertisers must act as a vehicle for consumer trust," it said. It further said, "Before appearing in a company's advertisement or signing a contract, it is very important to check whether the information on the food product complies with FSSAI rules and does not mislead the consumer.'
The Food Safety Department has issued a stern warning to YouTube and Instagram influencers to be vigilant as promoting unsubstantiated and misleading food advertisements can lead to legal action and penalties.
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