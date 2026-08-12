ETV Bharat / state

TN Food Safety Department Asks Food Critics, Influencers To Be Careful While Endorsing Food Products

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department has asked food critics and influencers to be careful when endorsing a food product.

The move by the Department came after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued an advisory in this regard recently.

Consumers, be it children or adults, trust food items recommended by their favourite celebrities or social media influencers. However, it may lead people to consume food that it is not of good quality or healthy as is claimed by the influencers. Furthermore, doctors had repeatedly warnd that diet tips offered by influencers without proper guidance can lead to health problems.