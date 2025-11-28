ETV Bharat / state

TN Deputy Chief Minister Lauds Government Doctors For Performing Hand Transplant Of Bihar Labourer

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin lauded the doctors of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, Chennai, for achieving a feat by performing a cross-hand replantation surgery on a worker from Bihar, who lost both his hands in an accident.

A wage labourer from Bihar met with an accident on September 26, 2025, while trying to cross the railway tracks. In this accident, his left arm was completely damaged near the shoulder. The wrist of his right arm was completely crushed and deformed. Following this, he was treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, Chennai.

In this, the doctors who wanted to restore one hand to the man who had lost both hands created a record by performing a surgery called Cross Hand Replantation last month to join the wrist of his left hand to his right hand. The entire treatment was carried out at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital without the Chief Minister's comprehensive health insurance card, and any charges.