TN Deputy Chief Minister Lauds Government Doctors For Performing Hand Transplant Of Bihar Labourer
Udhayanidhi Stalin praised the doctors of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, Chennai, for achieving a feat by performing a cross-hand replantation surgery.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 8:37 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin lauded the doctors of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, Chennai, for achieving a feat by performing a cross-hand replantation surgery on a worker from Bihar, who lost both his hands in an accident.
A wage labourer from Bihar met with an accident on September 26, 2025, while trying to cross the railway tracks. In this accident, his left arm was completely damaged near the shoulder. The wrist of his right arm was completely crushed and deformed. Following this, he was treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, Chennai.
In this, the doctors who wanted to restore one hand to the man who had lost both hands created a record by performing a surgery called Cross Hand Replantation last month to join the wrist of his left hand to his right hand. The entire treatment was carried out at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital without the Chief Minister's comprehensive health insurance card, and any charges.
Stalin personally called and congratulated the doctors of Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai, who created a record by performing Cross Hand Replantation treatment on the worker.
In this regard, he wrote on his X page, "A Bihar labourer working in Chennai was recently involved in an unexpected train accident, and both his hands were amputated. He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and received continuous treatment. In particular, our medical team created a record by reattaching his left hand to his right elbow through Cross Hand Replantation treatment for that young man."
"This is the first time that the rarest Cross Hand Replantation treatment has been performed in a government hospital in our country. Today, we personally commended the doctors led by the hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Shantaraman, for their skilful performance in this challenging surgery. We wished them continued medical service," added Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Read More