ETV Bharat / state

TN Court Declines To Grant Bail To Ex-DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh In School Approval Scam

The former DMK minister was arrested on October 26, 2026, after the Madras High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by him.

TN Court Declines To Grant Bail To Ex-DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh In School Approval Scam
File photo of former DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 10, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: A court here on Tuesday declined to grant bail to former DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi held in the alleged cash for approvals of private schools scam.

Judge, Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act L S Sathiyamurthy dismissed the Dravidian party leader's petition seeking bail.

After the Madras High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by Poyyamozhi, police arrested him on October 26, 2026.

The Madras High Court had dismissed Anbil's advance bail plea in the graft case against him, holding that he faces the accusation of having received money from school managements for "party fund" and its "final destination" cannot be unearthed unless he is interrogated under custody.

Read More

  1. Private School Recognition Scam: Former Tamil Nadu Minister's Judicial Custody Extended Till November 6
  2. Ex-Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Interrogated Overnight, Private School Scam Money Trail Probed

TAGGED:

EX DMK MINISTER ANBIL MAHESH BAIL
ANBIL MAHESH BAIL DECLINED
PRIVATE SCHOOLS SCAM

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.