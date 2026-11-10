TN Court Declines To Grant Bail To Ex-DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh In School Approval Scam
The former DMK minister was arrested on October 26, 2026, after the Madras High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by him.
By PTI
Published : November 10, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Chennai: A court here on Tuesday declined to grant bail to former DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi held in the alleged cash for approvals of private schools scam.
Judge, Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act L S Sathiyamurthy dismissed the Dravidian party leader's petition seeking bail.
After the Madras High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by Poyyamozhi, police arrested him on October 26, 2026.
The Madras High Court had dismissed Anbil's advance bail plea in the graft case against him, holding that he faces the accusation of having received money from school managements for "party fund" and its "final destination" cannot be unearthed unless he is interrogated under custody.
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