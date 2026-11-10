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TN Court Declines To Grant Bail To Ex-DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh In School Approval Scam

File photo of former DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Chennai: A court here on Tuesday declined to grant bail to former DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi held in the alleged cash for approvals of private schools scam.

Judge, Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act L S Sathiyamurthy dismissed the Dravidian party leader's petition seeking bail.

After the Madras High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by Poyyamozhi, police arrested him on October 26, 2026.