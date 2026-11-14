ETV Bharat / state

TN Cong Slams Karnataka CM’s Mekedatu Push, Urges CM Vijay To Step Up Legal Fight

Chennai: Strongly condemning Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for pushing the "controversial" Mekedatu dam project in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TNCC president Manickam Tagore on Saturday warned that the move could turn the Cauvery Delta into a desert.

Accusing the central government of "blatant bias", Tagore, in a statement urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to remain vigilant and intensify legal measures to prevent the project from being implemented.

He said that addressing a gathering in Mysuru in the presence of Modi, Shivakumar claimed that the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Karnataka regarding the construction of the Mekedatu dam and requested central government approval.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu has already approached the Supreme Court concerning the inter-state dispute, Tagore said Karnataka CM's remarks undermined Tamil Nadu's interests and violate the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and Supreme Court verdicts secured after a 50-year struggle.

The TNCC chief said, as per the rulings of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court, Tamil Nadu’s legal entitlement of 177.25 TMC of water comprises 60 TMC from the Kabini dam, 52 TMC from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, and 80 TMC derived from Karnataka’s unregulated catchment areas via rainwater up to Biligundulu, located 200 kilometers away, where the water-gauge station is situated.

"However, the Karnataka government rarely releases the mandated quantum of water on schedule, and Tamil Nadu has to fight through various measures to secure its share," he said adding "Tamil Nadu has fiercely opposed Karnataka's plan to build the 67.15 TMC capacity Mekedatu dam just 4 kilometers above Biligundulu on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, waging a relentless legal battle in the Supreme Court."