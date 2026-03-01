TN College Student Gang Rape Case: Five Arrested In Bengaluru
The victim said Dixon Santra from West Bengal had invited her to a party on February 14, where he raped her along with a friend.
Published : March 1, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: Five persons were arrested on Sunday by personnel of the Amruthahalli police station in Bengaluru in connection with the gang-rape of a college student from Tamil Nadu.
The action followed a complaint by the 19-year-old victim, police said, adding that the accused have been identified as Dixon Santra (21), Nikhil (34), Shravan (21), Anirudh (33) and Mohit Jain (23).
The victim studies at a private college in Bengaluru and met Dixon from West Bengal through Instagram. In her complaint, she stated that Dixon claimed to be in love with her and invited her to a villa in Jakkur on February 14. Accordingly, she and her friend went to the place.
During this time, Dixon and Nikhil force-fed her a pill and raped her after she fell semi-conscious. Subsequently, the duo threatened her with life not to reveal the incident to anyone. Shocked by the incident, she later filed a complaint on the instructions of her brother.
Meanwhile, Nikhil had filed a police complaint accusing the young woman of making false allegations and calling in the name of a private channel employee for threatening and demanding money.
Nikhil had filed the complaint at the Malleshwaram police station before the victim logged her complaint. He said the young woman was behaving very closely with him at the party.
On the same day, he safely dropped her near Warrior Bakery in Rajajinagar, after which she made false allegations through an Instagram video. Later, a person named Imran called in the name of a private channel representative and demanded money, he mentioned in the complaint.
