TN College Student Gang Rape Case: Five Arrested In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Five persons were arrested on Sunday by personnel of the Amruthahalli police station in Bengaluru in connection with the gang-rape of a college student from Tamil Nadu.

The action followed a complaint by the 19-year-old victim, police said, adding that the accused have been identified as Dixon Santra (21), Nikhil (34), Shravan (21), Anirudh (33) and Mohit Jain (23).

The victim studies at a private college in Bengaluru and met Dixon from West Bengal through Instagram. In her complaint, she stated that Dixon claimed to be in love with her and invited her to a villa in Jakkur on February 14. Accordingly, she and her friend went to the place.

During this time, Dixon and Nikhil force-fed her a pill and raped her after she fell semi-conscious. Subsequently, the duo threatened her with life not to reveal the incident to anyone. Shocked by the incident, she later filed a complaint on the instructions of her brother.