TN CM Vijay Writes To PM Modi, Urges To Fast-Track Godavari-Cauvery-Kundaru Water Project
Vijay said that the state government is ready to provide all necessary cooperation for the speedy and successful implementation of this nationally important project.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to expedite the Godavari-Cauvery-Kundaru interlinking project.
"Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and the National Water Development Agency to expedite the implementation of the Godavari-Cauvery-Kundaru Interconnection Project," said a press release by the Tamil Nadu government.
In the letter, the Tamil Nadu CM said, "The State of Tamil Nadu is inherently deficient in surface water resources and is dependent on neighbouring States for more than 30 per cent of its water requirements. Despite continuous regulatory and conservation measures taken by the State Government, groundwater resources are also being exploited to an alarming extent and are being over-absorbed in many areas."
Moreover, Vijay said, Tamil Nadu, especially the southern districts of Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar, continue to face severe water scarcity and are vulnerable to drought. “The implementation of the Godavari-Cauvery-Vaigai Kundaru Interlinking Project is the best permanent solution to meet the increasing water needs in these districts. This project will facilitate the diversion of flood surplus water to water-scarce areas,” he added.
As the first phase of this mega project, the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Godavari-Pennaru-Palaru-Vellaru Interlinking Project.
“Therefore, this project can be implemented by resolving differences between states through constructive consultation and the principle of cooperative federalism, keeping in mind the national interest,” he said
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister’s consideration in the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle with the participation of the Union Government and the beneficiary states for coordinated implementation, guaranteed funding and timely completion of the project.
“The speedy implementation of this scheme will greatly benefit the people and farmers of the states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The Government of Tamil Nadu is ready to provide all necessary cooperation with full commitment for the speedy and successful implementation of this nationally important scheme,” he said.
Concluding his letter, Vijay said, "Please give your personal attention to this project and make a significant contribution to meeting the long-term water needs of the water-scarce regions of South India and taking forward the national goal of using our excellent water resources equitably and sustainably."
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