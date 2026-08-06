ETV Bharat / state

TN CM Vijay Writes To PM Modi, Urges To Fast-Track Godavari-Cauvery-Kundaru Water Project

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to expedite the Godavari-Cauvery-Kundaru interlinking project.

"Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and the National Water Development Agency to expedite the implementation of the Godavari-Cauvery-Kundaru Interconnection Project," said a press release by the Tamil Nadu government.

In the letter, the Tamil Nadu CM said, "The State of Tamil Nadu is inherently deficient in surface water resources and is dependent on neighbouring States for more than 30 per cent of its water requirements. Despite continuous regulatory and conservation measures taken by the State Government, groundwater resources are also being exploited to an alarming extent and are being over-absorbed in many areas."

Moreover, Vijay said, Tamil Nadu, especially the southern districts of Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar, continue to face severe water scarcity and are vulnerable to drought. “The implementation of the Godavari-Cauvery-Vaigai Kundaru Interlinking Project is the best permanent solution to meet the increasing water needs in these districts. This project will facilitate the diversion of flood surplus water to water-scarce areas,” he added.

As the first phase of this mega project, the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Godavari-Pennaru-Palaru-Vellaru Interlinking Project.