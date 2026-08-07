ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Wife Sangeeta Withdraws Divorce Petition; Family Court Closes Case

Chengalpattu: Sangeeta, the wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, on Friday withdrew the divorce petition she had filed against her husband, prompting the Family Court in Chengalpattu to close the case.

Sangeeta had filed the divorce petition on December 23, 2025, seeking dissolution of her marriage. The matter was later transferred to the Family Welfare Court for hearing.

During the proceedings, both Vijay and Sangeeta had filed a joint application on April 20, requesting permission to appear before the court through video conferencing, citing security concerns and practical difficulties as public figures.

However, the court dismissed the plea after noting that the petition did not contain the required email addresses and residential details of both parties. The court subsequently directed them to furnish the necessary particulars before fixing the next hearing.

When the matter came up again on June 15, the court also questioned why the respondent's counter statement had not yet been filed and adjourned the case to August 7.