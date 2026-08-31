ETV Bharat / state

TN CM Vijay Announces Further Hike In Milk Procurement Prices, Unveils Multi-Cr Infra Push

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday announced major policy decisions regarding a further hike in Aavin milk procurement price for dairy farmers, and also unveiled a multi-crore infrastructure push spanning power, semiconductors, and logistics.

Announcing a further increase in the Aavin-milk procurement prices, aimed at providing crucial relief for the dairy farmers across the state, he said the state government has approved a Rs 3 per litre increase in the milk procurement price, raising it from Rs 41 to Rs 44 per litre.

The announcement on enhancing the procurement prices comes closely on the heels of an earlier hike announced on August 19 in the Assembly, which had raised the price from Rs 38 to Rs 41.

Semiconductor and Electronics Manufacturing Park in Kanchipuram

A Semiconductor and Electronics Manufacturing Park will be set up by State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) at a cost of Rs 175 crore in Madhuramangalam, Kanchipuram district. It will have world-class research and development (R&D) facilities.

The scheme will attract investments worth around Rs 2,000 crore in the sector and generate direct and indirect employment for around 5,000 people, Chief Minister Vijay said.

196 new substations

The Chief Minister announced that 196 new substations will be built and 15,000 kilometres of power lines will be laid and existing lines strengthened.

The project will be implemented through the Tamil Nadu Power Transmission Infrastructure Development Project at an estimated cost of Rs 33,066 crore.

New supercritical thermal power plant in Thoothukudi