TN CM Vijay Announces Further Hike In Milk Procurement Prices, Unveils Multi-Cr Infra Push
The Chief Minister stated that the state government has approved a Rs 3 per litre increase in the milk procurement price.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday announced major policy decisions regarding a further hike in Aavin milk procurement price for dairy farmers, and also unveiled a multi-crore infrastructure push spanning power, semiconductors, and logistics.
Announcing a further increase in the Aavin-milk procurement prices, aimed at providing crucial relief for the dairy farmers across the state, he said the state government has approved a Rs 3 per litre increase in the milk procurement price, raising it from Rs 41 to Rs 44 per litre.
The announcement on enhancing the procurement prices comes closely on the heels of an earlier hike announced on August 19 in the Assembly, which had raised the price from Rs 38 to Rs 41.
Semiconductor and Electronics Manufacturing Park in Kanchipuram
A Semiconductor and Electronics Manufacturing Park will be set up by State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) at a cost of Rs 175 crore in Madhuramangalam, Kanchipuram district. It will have world-class research and development (R&D) facilities.
The scheme will attract investments worth around Rs 2,000 crore in the sector and generate direct and indirect employment for around 5,000 people, Chief Minister Vijay said.
196 new substations
The Chief Minister announced that 196 new substations will be built and 15,000 kilometres of power lines will be laid and existing lines strengthened.
The project will be implemented through the Tamil Nadu Power Transmission Infrastructure Development Project at an estimated cost of Rs 33,066 crore.
New supercritical thermal power plant in Thoothukudi
Furthermore, a new supercritical thermal power station with a total capacity of 1,600 MW, comprising two units of 800 MW each, will be established in Thoothukudi at an estimated cost of Rs 20,800 crore.
Multi-terminal freight transport centre in Trichy
A Multi-Modal Logistics Hub will be set up in the Tiruchirappalli region, located in the central part of Tamil Nadu. The project will be studied by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), and a project report will be prepared.
Digital Finance Centre in Coimbatore
A digital finance hub (Coimbatore Fintech Hub) will be set up in Coimbatore by TIDCO at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore.
The centre will feature state-of-the-art facilities, office space, innovation centres, modern laboratories, and training and skill-development facilities. It will facilitate global investments, promote modern technologies and create high-quality jobs.
Electricity distribution infrastructure Improvement
Power distribution infrastructure development works will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 1,762 crore. Under the project, 36 new 33/11 kV substations will be constructed.
Furthermore, Chief Minister Vijay said new power distribution transformers will be installed and damaged or obsolete cables, conductors, pillar boxes, circuit breakers and other equipment will be replaced.
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