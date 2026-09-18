ETV Bharat / state

TN CM To Launch Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme Expansion For School Children On Sep 22

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will launch the expansion of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast scheme for students of classes VI to VIII here on September 22.

The expanded scheme will benefit about 15.30 lakh additional students studying from VI to VIII standards in 15,454 government and aided schools. It marks a significant milestone in the students’ nutrition, ensuring they start the day healthy.

An additional fund of Rs 217.63 crore has been allocated in the current financial year to support the expansion, elevating the total budget for this programme to Rs 724 crore. A decision on launching the expanded scheme on September 22 was made during a review meeting chaired by Vijay at the Secretariat here.

The CM is expected to launch the initiative at the government-aided school in Tiruvanmiyur here. The scheme was originally planned to be rolled out on September 17 and was deferred to accommodate Vijay’s official investment visit to London.