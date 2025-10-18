ETV Bharat / state

TN CM Stalin Blames Centre For Political Discrimination; Questions On Culture, Federalism

Chennai: Mounting a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accused it of political discrimination and undermining the federal spirit of governance.

His remarks came a day after state finance minister Thangam Thennarasu, during Assembly discussions on the first supplementary demands for grants, alleged that the Centre had persistently shown "political bias" against Tamil Nadu by withholding funds meant for education, welfare, and infrastructure projects.

Asking some questions on the microblogging platform X, Stalin said not just Thennarasu but "people across the country" were questioning the Centre's conduct. He then proceeded with a series of queries aimed at the BJP. How do corrupt individuals get whitewashed in the #WashingMachine after joining the BJP's alliance?" he asked, referring to what he described as selective enforcement of corruption charges.

He asked why "major schemes and laws of the nation are named only in Hindi and Sanskrit," calling it a reflection of linguistic arrogance and cultural imposition. "What kind of arrogance is it to name the nation's important projects and laws only in Hindi and Sanskrit?" he said.