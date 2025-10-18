TN CM Stalin Blames Centre For Political Discrimination; Questions On Culture, Federalism
Asking why major schemes and laws are named only in Hindi and Sanskrit, he called the practice a reflection of linguistic arrogance and cultural imposition.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 4:04 PM IST
Chennai: Mounting a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accused it of political discrimination and undermining the federal spirit of governance.
His remarks came a day after state finance minister Thangam Thennarasu, during Assembly discussions on the first supplementary demands for grants, alleged that the Centre had persistently shown "political bias" against Tamil Nadu by withholding funds meant for education, welfare, and infrastructure projects.
Asking some questions on the microblogging platform X, Stalin said not just Thennarasu but "people across the country" were questioning the Centre's conduct. He then proceeded with a series of queries aimed at the BJP. How do corrupt individuals get whitewashed in the #WashingMachine after joining the BJP's alliance?" he asked, referring to what he described as selective enforcement of corruption charges.
He asked why "major schemes and laws of the nation are named only in Hindi and Sanskrit," calling it a reflection of linguistic arrogance and cultural imposition. "What kind of arrogance is it to name the nation's important projects and laws only in Hindi and Sanskrit?" he said.
மாண்புமிகு நிதி அமைச்சர் @TThenarasu அவர்களுக்கு மட்டுமல்ல, நாட்டு மக்களின் நெஞ்சங்களிலும் ஏராளமான கேள்விகள் நிரம்பியுள்ளன. அவற்றில் சிலவற்றை நான் கேட்கிறேன்:— M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) October 18, 2025
ஊழல்வாதிகள் பா.ஜ.க.வின் கூட்டணிக்கு வந்தபின்பு, #WashingMachine-இல் வெளுப்பது எப்படி?
நாட்டின் முக்கியமான… pic.twitter.com/seOQ2323gR
He criticised Union Ministers for restricting young minds by preaching unscientific superstitions. "Why do Union Ministers themselves limit our children by teaching superstitions that go against science?" he asked.
He blamed the BJP for misusing governors in Opposition-ruled states to create confusion and obstruct elected governments. "What do you hope to achieve by creating chaos through Governors in states ruled by opposition parties?" he asked.
Referring to the much-debated Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise by the Election Commission, he said it was being used to "manipulate and steal votes" for the BJP's electoral advantage.
Drawing attention to recent archaeological findings in Tamil Nadu, specifically Keeladi, he asked why the Centre was unwilling to recognise the findings from Keeladi that establish the antiquity of iron in Tamil culture. "Why are you putting hurdles to block the Keeladi report, even after scientific verification?" he questioned.
The CM wondered whether any of these questions would be answered or whether the ruling party would resort to spreading false propaganda through WhatsApp University as usual. "Will there be answers to all these? Or, as usual, will you start spreading false propaganda through WhatsApp University?" he asked.
His remarks are seen as part of the ruling DMK's growing campaign to highlight alleged Centre-state differences and defend Tamil identity and autonomy within the federal framework.
Also Read