TN CM MK Stalin's Car Suffers Tyre Burst In Madurai

The car in which the CM was travelling ( ETV bharat )

Madurai: A tense situation arose when a tyre of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's car (Land Rover Defender) burst while he was on his way to Madurai airport for catching a flight to Chennai on Wednesday.

The tyre of the Chief Minister's vehicle burst near Koothiyar Kuntu in Madurai causing considerable commotion in the area. No untoward incident occurred and a replacement vehicle was immediately arranged in which the Chief Minister proceeded to Madurai airport, said an official.

Earlier, Stalin, who participated in various government programs in Dindigul district today, inaugurated new welfare schemes. He laid the foundation stone for 212 new projects worth Rs 1,595 crore and inaugurated 111 completed projects.

He also laid the foundation stone for new buildings worth Rs 174.20 crore for seven departments, including the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, Electricity, and Revenue. Following this, the Chief Minister inaugurated 50 new bus services connecting Dindigul to various areas.