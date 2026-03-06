TN CM MK Stalin Outlines 14-Point Blueprint For Govt's Vision Of 'Tamil Nadu 2030'
Stalin said villages in the state will be transformed into centres of economic growth. Urban amenities will be provided in rural areas.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin on Friday outlined a 14-point, sector-wise blueprint for his government’s vision of 'Tamil Nadu 2030'.
The blueprint is based on feedback received from 1.81 crore families in the state under the 'Unga Kanava Sollunga” (Share your dreams) household survey. Speaking at an event titled 'Tamil Nadu 2030 - Kanavugal Meipadum' (Dreams will come true) in Chennai, Stalin said villages in the state will be transformed into centres of economic growth. A new scheme will be implemented to provide urban amenities in rural areas based on the vision of former President of India Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam.
1. Housing Sector
On housing sector, the Chief Minister said, under ‘Our Dream, Our Home, Our Tamil Nadu’, every family in Tamil Nadu should have an address. "Every address should be a sweet home. By the year 2030, we will build five lakh houses in rural areas and two lakh in urban areas under the ‘Artist Dream Home’ scheme and hand over the keys to every family in need".
2. Healthcare Sector
On healthcare sector, he said under 'Well-off Tamil Nadu 2030', appropriate steps will be taken to ensure that adequate medical insurance is available to all those who need it. Special camps will be set up to detect diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, etc. Special measures will be taken to reduce IMR and MMR in maternal and child health. This apart, mental health counseling centres will be set up in every district of the state, he said.
3. Agriculture
On agriculture, Stalin said the net cultivation area in the state will be increased to 50 lakh hectares. Soil health cards will be issued to 43 lakh farmers and organic farming will be expanded to 17 thousand hectares and bio-farming to one lakh hectares. "Micro-irrigation will be expanded to 21 lakh hectares to save water, which is the basis of agriculture. One thousand rainwater harvesting structures will be built in the Western and Eastern Ghats," he said.
The Chief Minister said canals and sluices will be reconstructed, water management will be improved, and water-scarce areas converted into fertile areas. Food production will be increased to 125 lakh metric tonnes, one thousand value-added centers will be established, and agricultural implements will be provided to 1.25 lakh farmers.
4. School Education
On school education, he said, ‘smart classrooms’ will be set up in all government and government-aided schools of the state by 2030. More than 300 libraries will be turned into revolutionary modern knowledge fortresses called ‘Library 5.0’. "Importantly, 1,000 model schools will be expanded through the ‘Victory Schools Project"', he said.
5. Higher Education Sector
The Chief Minister said, additional skill training will be provided through ‘Naan Mutalvaṉ 2.0’ to enable Tamil Nady's youth to compete globally. The infrastructure will be expanded so that the total enrollment rate in higher education reaches 90 per cent by 2030. Central laboratories and vocational education centers called Centres of Excellence will be established to encourage research and innovation.
"Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be integrated with education. An AI laboratory will be created in every educational institution. International universities will take root in Tamil Nadu and pave way for our students to compete in the global arena. Students pursuing higher education will be given ‘academic credits’ through ‘Flexible’ curriculum to enable them to get global employment opportunities," he said.
6. Backward Classes Welfare Department
Stalin said, training will be provided in sectors such as textiles, leather garments, handicrafts, computer vocational training, etc. to ensure social and economic progress of the backward classes. Special programmes will be designed for the most backward and backward students to enable them to excel. Skill development centers will be set up in districts where minorities reside in large numbers.
‘Social Justice College Hostels’ will be opened wherever needed. Corporate credit facilities will be increased for the backward classes to start businesses. The procedures for obtaining loans for minority communities to start businesses and industries will be simplified, he said.
7. Adi Dravidian Welfare Department
By 2030, steps will be taken to provide housing land patta to every Adi Dravidian and tribal family without a house. Steps will be taken to achieve zero school dropout among Adi Dravidian and tribal students. Undi boarding schools will be expanded. After class XII, the government will support first-generation students in terms of higher education entry, vocational education linkage, and continuous monitoring. The popular Ambedkar Ayala Higher Education Scheme will be expanded. Schemes to increase employment opportunities for Adi Dravidian and tribal women will also be expanded, Stalin said.
8. Rural Development Department
The Chief Minister said villages of the state will be turned into economic growth centres. "For the progress of India, a novel project will be implemented to prioritize the creation of income-generating productive fixed assets in villages and panchayats, village markets, sports and wellness infrastructure, improvement and protection of rural water bodies, greening villages, providing non-farm rural employment, getting more benefits at low government cost and achieving sustainable development. It will be named the Uttamar Gandhi Model Villages Project. At a time when Gandhi's name is being erased, we have named our model villages project after him. In the first phase of this, this project will be implemented in 10 panchayats immediately," he said.
9. Industry
Stalin said “Tamil Nadu is the economic powerhouse of India. Our goal is to ensure an investment of Rs 18 lakh crore in the state and employment for 50 lakh youth." Tamil Nadu's exports will increase to 120 billion dollars, and the state will take its place on the world trade map.
“Make In Tamil Nadu” will be introduced in every district. This apart, a modern industrial park, a special industrial complex and a public facility centre will be set up in every district, and value addition in the electronics sector will be increased five fold. IT exports will be doubled from Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Rs 6 lakh crore. Two lakh new jobs will be created in the IT sector alone. The textile industry will also be modernized and livelihood will be ensured for 35,000 workers in Tiruppur and Karur. A ‘Large Language Model’ will be created for the Tamil language, he said.
10. Livestock, Dairying and Fisheries
The livelihood of more than 10 lakh fishermen families will be improved. "We will promote sea cage fish farming and increase production from 200 tonnes to 400 tonnes. We will increase seaweed cultivation from 15,000 tonnes to 30,000 tonnes for fisherwomen. We will increase domestic fish production from 2.67 lakh tonnes to 4.50 lakh tonnes and double fish seed production from 100 crores to 200 crores and establish new government fish farms," Stalin said.
11. Municipal Administration
'Complete Streets' i.e. roads with footpaths and green trees will be created in cities. "By 2030, steps will be taken to ensure that 20 per cent of the urban areas of Tamil Nadu have green areas and parks. Sewage will be fully collected, treated and 30 per cent of it recycled. New changes will be made in solid waste management. By 2030, complete stormwater drainage systems will be established in municipalities and corporations, and at least 3 per cent of urban land will be converted into "Sponge City" infrastructure. Modern cultural centers will be set up in Chennai and all corporations, he said.
12. Small and Micro Industries
Tamil Nadu, which ranks third in the country with 40.56 lakh registered MSME companies, will take steps to grab the top spot by 2030. By 2030, five special industrial clusters will be set up for the sector. In particular, priority will be given to agro-based industries such as food processing and coconut fiber products.
13. Highways
Modern road technology, AI Surveillance, Intelligent Transport Systems will extend the life of the state's bridges and roads. Accidents will be reduced. Roads leading to temple towns and coastal tourist destinations will be improved and built to a standard that welcomes world tourists, the Chief Minister said.
14. Handloom and Textiles
To improve the livelihood of weavers, new technologies will be introduced, production will be diversified and all opportunities created for exports. Handloom varieties of Tamil Nadu with geographical indications will be proudly displayed at national and international exhibitions.
Stalin said India should become a 'Samathuvapuram' (place of equality'. "Social justice should prevail everywhere. All states should get autonomy. Everyone should have access to everything," he said.
