TN CM MK Stalin Outlines 14-Point Blueprint For Govt's Vision Of 'Tamil Nadu 2030'

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin on Friday outlined a 14-point, sector-wise blueprint for his government’s vision of 'Tamil Nadu 2030'.

The blueprint is based on feedback received from 1.81 crore families in the state under the 'Unga Kanava Sollunga” (Share your dreams) household survey. Speaking at an event titled 'Tamil Nadu 2030 - Kanavugal Meipadum' (Dreams will come true) in Chennai, Stalin said villages in the state will be transformed into centres of economic growth. A new scheme will be implemented to provide urban amenities in rural areas based on the vision of former President of India Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam.

1. Housing Sector

On housing sector, the Chief Minister said, under ‘Our Dream, Our Home, Our Tamil Nadu’, every family in Tamil Nadu should have an address. "Every address should be a sweet home. By the year 2030, we will build five lakh houses in rural areas and two lakh in urban areas under the ‘Artist Dream Home’ scheme and hand over the keys to every family in need".

2. Healthcare Sector

On healthcare sector, he said under 'Well-off Tamil Nadu 2030', appropriate steps will be taken to ensure that adequate medical insurance is available to all those who need it. Special camps will be set up to detect diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, etc. Special measures will be taken to reduce IMR and MMR in maternal and child health. This apart, mental health counseling centres will be set up in every district of the state, he said.

3. Agriculture

On agriculture, Stalin said the net cultivation area in the state will be increased to 50 lakh hectares. Soil health cards will be issued to 43 lakh farmers and organic farming will be expanded to 17 thousand hectares and bio-farming to one lakh hectares. "Micro-irrigation will be expanded to 21 lakh hectares to save water, which is the basis of agriculture. One thousand rainwater harvesting structures will be built in the Western and Eastern Ghats," he said.

The Chief Minister said canals and sluices will be reconstructed, water management will be improved, and water-scarce areas converted into fertile areas. Food production will be increased to 125 lakh metric tonnes, one thousand value-added centers will be established, and agricultural implements will be provided to 1.25 lakh farmers.

4. School Education

On school education, he said, ‘smart classrooms’ will be set up in all government and government-aided schools of the state by 2030. More than 300 libraries will be turned into revolutionary modern knowledge fortresses called ‘Library 5.0’. "Importantly, 1,000 model schools will be expanded through the ‘Victory Schools Project"', he said.

5. Higher Education Sector

The Chief Minister said, additional skill training will be provided through ‘Naan Mutalvaṉ 2.0’ to enable Tamil Nady's youth to compete globally. The infrastructure will be expanded so that the total enrollment rate in higher education reaches 90 per cent by 2030. Central laboratories and vocational education centers called Centres of Excellence will be established to encourage research and innovation.

"Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be integrated with education. An AI laboratory will be created in every educational institution. International universities will take root in Tamil Nadu and pave way for our students to compete in the global arena. Students pursuing higher education will be given ‘academic credits’ through ‘Flexible’ curriculum to enable them to get global employment opportunities," he said.

6. Backward Classes Welfare Department

Stalin said, training will be provided in sectors such as textiles, leather garments, handicrafts, computer vocational training, etc. to ensure social and economic progress of the backward classes. Special programmes will be designed for the most backward and backward students to enable them to excel. Skill development centers will be set up in districts where minorities reside in large numbers.

‘Social Justice College Hostels’ will be opened wherever needed. Corporate credit facilities will be increased for the backward classes to start businesses. The procedures for obtaining loans for minority communities to start businesses and industries will be simplified, he said.