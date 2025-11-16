ETV Bharat / state

TN CM Launches Free Nutritious Meals Scheme For Sanitation Workers, Assures To Fulfil Their Demands

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched a free nutritious meals scheme for sanitation workers in Chennai, aimed at improving their working conditions and health. Assuring to fulfil their demands gradually, he said this scheme to provide three meals a day would be expanded to other parts of the state from December 6.

Speaking at the launch of the scheme at Kalaivanar Arangam here on Saturday, the chief minister said, "whether it's scorching heat, heavy rain or floods, sanitation workers remain on the field. It is due to your sustained efforts that lakes, reservoirs, and streets stay clean." Theirs was a selfless service, and protecting them and ensuring their well-being was the government’s duty, Stalin said.

He announced that the state government would establish retiring rooms for the exclusive use of sanitation workers on a 300 sq ft area in all the 200 wards of Chennai. He hoped that in the coming days, as in Western countries, people here would become self-disciplined in properly disposing of garbage and thus greatly reduce the burden on sanitation workers.