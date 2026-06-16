ETV Bharat / state

TN CM Announces Full Waiver Of Coop Crop Loans Up To Rs 75,000

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday announced a full waiver of crop loans of up to Rs 75,000 availed by farmers through cooperative banks from May 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

The waiver would benefit 14.43 lakh farmers across the state and would entail the state government an additional expenditure of Rs 5,932 crore and would ensure big relief to the ryots, the government said.

Following a review meeting with ministers and senior officials at the Secretariat here, the chief minister said that farmers who had availed loans exceeding Rs 75,000 will receive a waiver of Rs 35,000, a release from the government said.

The announcement follows a representation from the farmers in the wake of the state government announcing a waiver of loans of up to Rs 50,000 last month for small and marginal farmers who availed cooperative bank loans. The new announcement is a revision.