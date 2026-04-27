ETV Bharat / state

TN Child Rights Watch Moves TNSCPCR Over 'Emotional Exploitation' Of Children For Electoral Gains

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) has moved the Tamil Nadu Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, seeking urgent intervention against the alleged "emotional exploitation" and misuse of children for electoral campaigning in the state.

In a formal complaint addressed to the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the collective expressed "serious concern" over the increasing trend of children being encouraged or "emotionally conditioned" to pressure their parents to vote for a specific political party.

The TNCRW specifically highlighted videos circulating on social media involving the "Whistle" symbol, associated with actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

The rights body alleged that several widely shared clips depict children crying, refusing food, and engaging in "emotionally coercive behaviour" to influence the voting decisions of elders in their families.