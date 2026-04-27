TN Child Rights Watch Moves TNSCPCR Over 'Emotional Exploitation' Of Children For Electoral Gains
The TNCRW specifically highlighted videos circulating on social media involving the "Whistle" symbol, associated with actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 10:06 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) has moved the Tamil Nadu Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, seeking urgent intervention against the alleged "emotional exploitation" and misuse of children for electoral campaigning in the state.
In a formal complaint addressed to the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the collective expressed "serious concern" over the increasing trend of children being encouraged or "emotionally conditioned" to pressure their parents to vote for a specific political party.
The TNCRW specifically highlighted videos circulating on social media involving the "Whistle" symbol, associated with actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).
The rights body alleged that several widely shared clips depict children crying, refusing food, and engaging in "emotionally coercive behaviour" to influence the voting decisions of elders in their families.
“The practices constitute a serious violation of child rights and raise concerns under the Juvenile Section 75: Punishment for cruelty to a child, including mental and emotional harm. Section 83: Use of a child for exploitative or unlawful purposes. Further, the involvement of children in influencing electoral behaviour is inconsistent with the principles laid down by the Election Commission of India, prohibiting the engagement of children in election-related activities," TNCRW stated in its representation.
The TNCRW has requested the Commission to initiate a suo motu inquiry into the misuse of children in electioneering across Tamil Nadu. It also urged the Commission to direct District Child Protection Units (DCPU) and Child Welfare Committees (CWC) to identify affected cases and provide immediate psychosocial support to the individuals involved.
The rights group further reminded that the engagement of children in election-related activities is a direct breach of the norms laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI). There was no immediate reaction from the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam regarding the allegations.
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