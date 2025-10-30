ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CEO Holds All-Party Meeting On SIR, Urges Parties to Appoint BLAs

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Wednesday chaired an all party meeting here to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and urged political parties to appoint the Booth Level Agents (BLA) for the massive exercise.

The Election Commission is undertaking the SIR in Tamil Nadu and 11 other States and Union Territories. The exercise is being undertaken after more than two decades to ensure that the electoral rolls are accurate and error free, an official release said.

Representatives of various political parties including the Aam Admi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, BJP, Communisty Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the CEO detailed the SIR process, training of booth level agents and their role in assisting electors. The parties were also asked to appoint Booth Level Agents for each polling station, to ensure accuracy of the voter list, the release said.

A power point presentation on various activities and schedule for the SIR of Electoral Roll, 2026 was made during the meeting with the representatives of the political parties, who also expressed their views and suggestions.