Annamalai's Movement Does Not Have Blessings Of PM Modi And Amit Shah: TN BJP Chief Nagendran
Annamalai left the BJP and has launched a new political movement called 'We Leaders'. He submitted his resignation to party chief Nitin Nabin.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 10:16 PM IST
Chennai: A day after Annamalai quit the saffron party and launched a new movement, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran asserted that it does have the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Annamalai left the BJP on Friday, a day after his birthday and launched a new political movement called 'We Leaders'. Parties including the Congress and the Communists have criticised it, describing it as merely another face of the BJP.
Nainar Nagendran told reporters here on Saturday, "The new movement launched by Annamalai does not have the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, or the BJP national leadership."
"The BJP is not a movement centered on individuals; it is a party that operates based on the nation and national ideology. There is a history of senior leaders leaving the party and returning to it. However, there is no precedent of anyone leaving the party, operating independently, and achieving success," Nagendran maintained.
He appealed BJP office-bearers and cadres not to join the new movement launched by Annamalai. "Those in the BJP can only remain in the BJP; they cannot be part of another movement simultaneously," he said.
Quizzed about claims that Annamalai launched his new movement with Prime Minister Modi's blessings, Nagendran shot back saying, "Once a person has left the party, one cannot claim that they have the blessings of the party leadership."
"Disciplinary action cannot be taken against those who have left the party. They are free to rejoin the BJP at any time if they wish. Some may have left due to misguided advice; we are ready to welcome them back into the party," he added.
Responding to Annamalai's statement that there had been differences of opinion over the past 18 months, Nagendran said, "Annamalai played a key role in all major events attended by PM Modi and Amit Shah. During the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, he even campaigned across multiple constituencies using a helicopter. If there were differences of opinion, they should have been voiced back then."
"The notion that the BJP has secured only 2 percent of the vote in Tamil Nadu is incorrect. We secured 11 percent of the vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Recently, we garnered around 22 percent of the vote while contesting in a limited number of seats (in the 2026 Assembly elections). Therefore, the party's vote bank continues to grow," he said. Annamalai on Friday clarified that his movement will definitely take the electoral plunge.
"We will definitely contest in the next general elections in Tamil Nadu," he said, adding that it would require sincere and strenuous efforts to identify able and efficient candidates to contest in each Assembly constituency.
Annamalai's resignation from the BJP was confirmed by its National General Secretary and Headquarters In-charge Arun Singh in an official statement.
"The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex-State President, K Annamalai, from the primary membership of the party," the release stated.
Read More
Annamalai's Association With BJP Ends; Party Formally Accepts Resignation Amid Buzz Over His Next Political Move
It's Official: Annamalai Announces New People's Movement, To Contest 2031 Assembly Election