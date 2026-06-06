ETV Bharat / state

Annamalai's Movement Does Not Have Blessings Of PM Modi And Amit Shah: TN BJP Chief Nagendran

Chennai: A day after Annamalai quit the saffron party and launched a new movement, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran asserted that it does have the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Annamalai left the BJP on Friday, a day after his birthday and launched a new political movement called 'We Leaders'. Parties including the Congress and the Communists have criticised it, describing it as merely another face of the BJP.

Nainar Nagendran told reporters here on Saturday, "The new movement launched by Annamalai does not have the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, or the BJP national leadership."

"The BJP is not a movement centered on individuals; it is a party that operates based on the nation and national ideology. There is a history of senior leaders leaving the party and returning to it. However, there is no precedent of anyone leaving the party, operating independently, and achieving success," Nagendran maintained.

He appealed BJP office-bearers and cadres not to join the new movement launched by Annamalai. "Those in the BJP can only remain in the BJP; they cannot be part of another movement simultaneously," he said.

Quizzed about claims that Annamalai launched his new movement with Prime Minister Modi's blessings, Nagendran shot back saying, "Once a person has left the party, one cannot claim that they have the blessings of the party leadership."