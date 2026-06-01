Tn BJP Airs Concern Over Rising Vacancies In Govt Posts
The previous DMK government, which had promised to fill five lakh government posts, failed to fill even one lakh posts during its five year rule.
By PTI
Published : June 1, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP on Monday expressed concern over the huge vacancies arising in government departments and urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to immediately address the issue.
The TVK government, which projects itself as the "alternative force" in the state, should immediately initiate a recruitment drive to fill up the vacancies and make the employment dreams of the youth come true, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran said.
Taking steps to fill the vacant posts would pave the way for the smooth functioning of the government machinery, he said and added this is how a "responsible government" should function.
அரசுத்துறைகளில் உள்ள காலிப்பணியிடங்களை நிரப்ப @CMOTamilnadu நடவடிக்கை எடுக்க வேண்டும்!— Nainar Nagenthran (@NainarBJP) June 1, 2026
நேற்று முன்தினம் ஒரே நாளில் மட்டும் 5,000-க்கும் மேற்பட்ட அரசு ஊழியர்கள் ஓய்வு பெற்றுள்ள நிலையில், தமிழக அரசுத்துறைகளில் 40%-க்கும் அதிகமான பணியிடங்கள் காலியாகியுள்ளதாக செய்திகள்… pic.twitter.com/Oau4muiHqE
"The Chief Minister should take steps to fill vacancies in government departments. With more than 5,000 government employees retiring on a single day, news has emerged that more than 40 per cent of the posts in Tamil Nadu government departments are vacant," Nagenthran said on 'X'. The previous DMK government, which had promised to fill five lakh government posts, failed to fill even one lakh posts during its five-year rule.
"The youth of Tamil Nadu are suffering from lack of employment. In this situation, the government, which projects itself as the representative and alternative force of the youth, should immediately initiate a recruitment drive and make the employment dreams of the youth come true, and thus pave the way for the smooth functioning of the government machinery as befitting a responsible government," the BJP leader said.
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