ETV Bharat / state

Tn BJP Airs Concern Over Rising Vacancies In Govt Posts

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP on Monday expressed concern over the huge vacancies arising in government departments and urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to immediately address the issue.

The TVK government, which projects itself as the "alternative force" in the state, should immediately initiate a recruitment drive to fill up the vacancies and make the employment dreams of the youth come true, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran said.

Taking steps to fill the vacant posts would pave the way for the smooth functioning of the government machinery, he said and added this is how a "responsible government" should function.