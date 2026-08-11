ETV Bharat / state

TN Assembly Speaker Says His Participation In Anti-Abortion Rally Is Not Controversial

JCD Prabhakar said he would soon issue a statement on the issue.

TN Assembly Speaker Says His Participation In Anti-Abortion Rally Is Not Controversial
File photo of JCD Prabhakar (right) (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 11, 2026 at 11:06 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar on Tuesday defended his participation in an anti-abortion rally, saying it was not controversial.

Reacting to his participation in an anti-abortion rally, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar said "No, no, it is not controversial. From my perspective, there is no controversy. I will explain my position. I will issue a statement shortly."

Prabhakar took park in a rally March for Life at the Stella Maris College in Chennai as a chief guest. A huge row erupted after the Speaker participated in the rally.

The event was hosted by the Archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore.

TAGGED:

SPEAKER
JCD PRABHAKAR
ANTI ABORTION RALLY
TVK
TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.