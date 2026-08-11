ETV Bharat / state

TN Assembly Speaker Says His Participation In Anti-Abortion Rally Is Not Controversial

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar on Tuesday defended his participation in an anti-abortion rally, saying it was not controversial.

Reacting to his participation in an anti-abortion rally, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar said "No, no, it is not controversial. From my perspective, there is no controversy. I will explain my position. I will issue a statement shortly."