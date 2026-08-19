ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Vijay Hikes Health Cover To Rs 25 Lakh; All MLAs To Get Cars With Rs 75,000 Monthly Allowance

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced a hike in the annual coverage under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. He also announced official vehicles and a monthly allowance to the MLAs to address public grievances.

Outlining significant new initiatives to improve the state's healthcare system, the chief minister emphasised that medical care is a fundamental right, not a privilege, and the government aims to remove barriers to quality healthcare regardless of income or location.

Hence, the annual coverage under the state government's CMCHIS will be increased to Rs 25 lakh from the present sum of Rs 5 lakh, he said, announcing Rule 110 in the Assembly. He announced that a multi-speciality 400-bed hospital of international standards will be built in Perambur, North Chennai, at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore.

Support for transgender individuals for specialised medical and surgical services under the state insurance scheme will be provided at seven government medical college hospitals, including those in Chennai, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, and Kanyakumari.

Further, Vijay said that to address a shortage of medical staff, Rs 351 crore will be invested to create additional student seats in nursing and pharmacy programs. This includes starting seven new nursing colleges and expanding capacity in existing institutions.

The Chief Minister's Cancer Care Mission will be upgraded with a budget of Rs 677.44 crore and, additionally, a new integrated cancer treatment unit (G+4 floors) will be established at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai for Rs 471.80 crore, and five regional cancer centres will be established in districts including Thanjavur, Coimbatore, and Madurai.

Advanced equipment, including robotic surgery systems and linear accelerators, along with HPV DNA testing for women in specific districts to prioritise early detection (of high-risk types of human papillomavirus that may lead to Cervical cancer) and nutrition support, will be provided, Vijay said.

Cars To MLAs

Vijay also announced that every MLA will be provided with a government vehicle to facilitate travel within their constituencies and attend to the grievances of residents