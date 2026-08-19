Tamil Nadu: Vijay Hikes Health Cover To Rs 25 Lakh; All MLAs To Get Cars With Rs 75,000 Monthly Allowance
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay says all MLAs will get cars with a monthly allowance of Rs 75,000 and personal assitant allowance of Rs 25,000.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced a hike in the annual coverage under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. He also announced official vehicles and a monthly allowance to the MLAs to address public grievances.
Outlining significant new initiatives to improve the state's healthcare system, the chief minister emphasised that medical care is a fundamental right, not a privilege, and the government aims to remove barriers to quality healthcare regardless of income or location.
Hence, the annual coverage under the state government's CMCHIS will be increased to Rs 25 lakh from the present sum of Rs 5 lakh, he said, announcing Rule 110 in the Assembly. He announced that a multi-speciality 400-bed hospital of international standards will be built in Perambur, North Chennai, at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore.
Support for transgender individuals for specialised medical and surgical services under the state insurance scheme will be provided at seven government medical college hospitals, including those in Chennai, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, and Kanyakumari.
Further, Vijay said that to address a shortage of medical staff, Rs 351 crore will be invested to create additional student seats in nursing and pharmacy programs. This includes starting seven new nursing colleges and expanding capacity in existing institutions.
The Chief Minister's Cancer Care Mission will be upgraded with a budget of Rs 677.44 crore and, additionally, a new integrated cancer treatment unit (G+4 floors) will be established at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai for Rs 471.80 crore, and five regional cancer centres will be established in districts including Thanjavur, Coimbatore, and Madurai.
Advanced equipment, including robotic surgery systems and linear accelerators, along with HPV DNA testing for women in specific districts to prioritise early detection (of high-risk types of human papillomavirus that may lead to Cervical cancer) and nutrition support, will be provided, Vijay said.
Cars To MLAs
Vijay also announced that every MLA will be provided with a government vehicle to facilitate travel within their constituencies and attend to the grievances of residents
In order to support administrative tasks and vehicle maintenance, the government will provide Rs 75,000 per month as vehicle maintenance allowance, including fuel and driver costs, and Rs 25,000 per month to hire a personal assistant to help manage constituency work.
Announcing Rule 110 in the Assembly, Vijay said the new support measures consisting of a vehicle and an allowance for the MLAs will help them travel across their constituencies to address public grievances and monitor government projects without depending on others.
"These measures are aimed at reducing the economic burden on the MLAs, improving transparency, and ensure that government services reach the grassroots level without corruption. Appropriate amendments will be made to formalise these directives," Vijay said amidst loud thumping of tables in the House.
His announcement made the ruling TVK legislator K Sindhu break into rapturous glee, singing a song in praise of Vijay and thanking him for the gesture.
The chief minister, Speaker J C D Prabhakar and the members in the Assembly were pleasantly surprised and smiled when the nervous first-time MLA Sindhu from Gudiyatham constituency sang in a mellifluous voice.
Vijay turned to look at the "singer-legislator" and could not restrain himself from smiling at the musical expression when she sang a few lines of the song: Koduthathellam Koduthaan, from the 1964 movie of M G Ramachandran - Padagotti.
The philosophical song on divine equality was sung by T M Soundararajan and penned by lyricist Vaali. Later, the Speaker clarified that the chief minister's announcements applied to all the MLAs in the 234-member House.
Also Read: