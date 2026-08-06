ETV Bharat / state

TN Agri Budget 2026: Three Awards Announced To Encourage Farmers

The Tamil Nadu budget also unveiled several initiatives for the agriculture sector ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced three new awards aimed at recognising and encouraging outstanding farmers as part of the Agriculture Budget for 2026-27 presented in the Assembly by Agriculture Minister R Vinoth.

The budget also unveiled several initiatives for the agriculture sector, including the Tamil Nadu Soil Conservation Mission, AI-based farmer app, Pulses and Oilseed Self-Sufficiency Mission, Tamil Nadu Small Grains Mission, Maize Production Development Project, Agroforestry Project, Ambedkar Agricultural Assistance Project, and Seed Sugarcane Subsidy Scheme.

Makkal Sevagar Anjalai Ammal Award

To encourage small and marginal farmers, the government will conduct state-level crop yield competitions in the name of "Makkal Sevagar Anjalai Ammal" during 2026-27.

The competition will cover 10 crops, including millets, pulses and oilseeds. The top three farmers in each crop category will receive cash prizes of Rs 2.5 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. A total of 30 farmers will be honoured under the scheme, for which the government has earmarked Rs 50 lakh.

Vetri Vivasayi Award