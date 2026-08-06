TN Agri Budget 2026: Three Awards Announced To Encourage Farmers
Every 125 awardees will receive a cash prize and a certificate of appreciation and Rs 1.28 crore has been allocated for the scheme.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced three new awards aimed at recognising and encouraging outstanding farmers as part of the Agriculture Budget for 2026-27 presented in the Assembly by Agriculture Minister R Vinoth.
The budget also unveiled several initiatives for the agriculture sector, including the Tamil Nadu Soil Conservation Mission, AI-based farmer app, Pulses and Oilseed Self-Sufficiency Mission, Tamil Nadu Small Grains Mission, Maize Production Development Project, Agroforestry Project, Ambedkar Agricultural Assistance Project, and Seed Sugarcane Subsidy Scheme.
Makkal Sevagar Anjalai Ammal Award
To encourage small and marginal farmers, the government will conduct state-level crop yield competitions in the name of "Makkal Sevagar Anjalai Ammal" during 2026-27.
The competition will cover 10 crops, including millets, pulses and oilseeds. The top three farmers in each crop category will receive cash prizes of Rs 2.5 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. A total of 30 farmers will be honoured under the scheme, for which the government has earmarked Rs 50 lakh.
Vetri Vivasayi Award
The government has also announced the district-level 'Vetri Vivasayi' Award to recognise farmers cultivating at least two acres of land and achieving the highest productivity in nine crop categories, including paddy, millets, pulses, oilseeds and cotton.
தமிழ்நாடு வேளாண்மை நிதிநிலை அறிக்கை 2026 - 2027#CMJosephVijay | #TNDIPR | #TNAgribudget2026_27 |@TVKVijayHQ | @imrajmohan | @vinothravi11 | pic.twitter.com/GBF6ACqLmw— TN DIPR (@TNDIPRNEWS) August 6, 2026
The top two farmers in each category will receive Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. The award will benefit 90 farmers, with a total allocation of Rs 67.5 lakh.
Nammazhvar Award For Organic Farming
To promote organic farming, the government will present the 'Nammazhvar Award' to the five best organic farmers in the state during 2026-27. Each awardee will receive a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh along with a certificate of appreciation. An allocation of Rs 11 lakh has been made for the scheme.
The government said the awards are intended to encourage innovation, productivity and sustainable farming practices while recognising the contribution of farmers to Tamil Nadu's agricultural growth.
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