TMC's Name, Symbol Erased From Bengal: Suvendu
Suvendu Adhikari urges people to ensure through their vote that all rival candidates lose their deposits in the October 6 Nandigram Assembly bypoll.
By PTI
Published : October 2, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
Nandigram: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said the name and symbol of the Trinamool Congress have been erased from the state.
He was referring to the EC allotting different names and symbols for the October 6 assembly bypolls to the Mamata Banerjee and the Arup Roy factions of the TMC, which ruled the state for 15 years before the BJP dislodged it from power this May.
"The name and symbol of the Trinamool Congress have been erased from the state," he said, while canvassing for BJP's Nandigram bypoll candidate Hasirani Rath.
"The main thief will also go to jail," he said, on arrests of several accused in corruption cases in the state without naming anybody.
He urged people to ensure through their vote that all rival candidates lose their deposits in the bypoll.
"After winning by 15,505 votes in Bhabanipur, I had said there will not be any existence of Mamata Banerjee's party," Adhikari said, referring to the assembly elections.
"The party of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee will not see the 'two flowers and grass' symbol in the EVM, no matter how much they try," he said.
Adhikari maintained that after receiving the Nandigram seat winner's certificate at Haldia on the night of May 4, he had asserted that all opposition parties, barring the TMC, will continue to exist in the state.
Adhikari, who has been involved in politics in Nandigram since the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement, urged voters from the minority community to support the BJP candidate.
"You (minority voters) will not get a better chance to extend the hand of friendship," he said.
The CM said there is no pressure on the minorities to chant the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan.
"If you don't want to say Jai Shri Ram, then don't; say Bharat Mata ki Jai," he said.
Adhikari said the TMC, whom a large section of minority voters supported in the previous elections in Nandigram, has become non-existent, having split into two parties with new names.
Mamata All India Trinamool Congress's Nandigram candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey has withdrawn her candidature after meeting Adhikari.
The chief minister said that job creation will occur in West Bengal through industrialisation.
"It is my duty to bring back the migrant workers of the state and to give work to the youths," he said, maintaining that recruitment examinations are being conducted by the Public Service Commission.
Alleging that the previous TMC dispensation had indulged in politics of appeasement, Adhikari said his government has "rectified" the laws governing OBC reservations and withdrawn a petition pending before the Supreme Court.
Stating that his government has published the merit list for recruitment of 12,000 police constables in a transparent manner, he said there have not been any protests over it.
"I will hand over appointment letters to the new recruits on October 11," the chief minister said.
He said the BJP government in the state will give appointments to 1 lakh people within one year, maintaining all norms and transparency.
"Start counting from May 9, when I took oath as the chief minister in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.
"I will bring out the report card after one year to show that what you (the Mamata Banerjee government) could not in 15 years, we can achieve in one year," he said.
Adhikari, who was the MLA of Nandigram from 2016, assured people of working more for the constituency than what he did earlier.
Bypolls will be held in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur and Rejinagar in Murshidabad on October 6.
The Nandigram bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Adhikari, who also won Bhabanipur in the April assembly polls in the state. Counting is scheduled on October 9.
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