ETV Bharat / state

TMC's Name, Symbol Erased From Bengal: Suvendu

Nandigram: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said the name and symbol of the Trinamool Congress have been erased from the state.

He was referring to the EC allotting different names and symbols for the October 6 assembly bypolls to the Mamata Banerjee and the Arup Roy factions of the TMC, which ruled the state for 15 years before the BJP dislodged it from power this May.

"The name and symbol of the Trinamool Congress have been erased from the state," he said, while canvassing for BJP's Nandigram bypoll candidate Hasirani Rath.

"The main thief will also go to jail," he said, on arrests of several accused in corruption cases in the state without naming anybody.

He urged people to ensure through their vote that all rival candidates lose their deposits in the bypoll.

"After winning by 15,505 votes in Bhabanipur, I had said there will not be any existence of Mamata Banerjee's party," Adhikari said, referring to the assembly elections.

"The party of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee will not see the 'two flowers and grass' symbol in the EVM, no matter how much they try," he said.

Adhikari maintained that after receiving the Nandigram seat winner's certificate at Haldia on the night of May 4, he had asserted that all opposition parties, barring the TMC, will continue to exist in the state.

Adhikari, who has been involved in politics in Nandigram since the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement, urged voters from the minority community to support the BJP candidate.

"You (minority voters) will not get a better chance to extend the hand of friendship," he said.

The CM said there is no pressure on the minorities to chant the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan.

"If you don't want to say Jai Shri Ram, then don't; say Bharat Mata ki Jai," he said.

Adhikari said the TMC, whom a large section of minority voters supported in the previous elections in Nandigram, has become non-existent, having split into two parties with new names.