ETV Bharat / state

TMC's Maha Jungleraj Failed To Ensure Judicial Officers' Security: PM Modi At Bengal Rally

In a broadside against the Mamata Banerjee government, Modi alleged the TMC government does not consider any constitutional institution to be significant. "Democracy is bleeding every day on the sacred soil of Bengal under the ruthless TMC administration," he asserted.

"The entire nation watched in shock a few days ago how judicial officers were held captive in Malda. This is not merely a display of Trinamool's arrogance but the 'maha jungleraj' created by this ruthless government. What kind of government is this? What kind of system is this? In a place where judicial officers are unsafe and constitutional processes are under attack, how can the common people of Bengal expect security from the Trinamool-led government?" he asked.

He termed the act an example of "maha jungleraj' at his first rally for the West Bengal Assembly eletions, Vijay Sankalp Yatra, at the historic Rash Mela ground in Cooch Behar for the poll-bound state and said how judicial officers were held hostage in Malda was unfurled before the entire nation, and asked what kind of government could not ensure the safety of judges and constitutional procedures.

Cooch Behar: Launching a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress over the Malda incident in which judicial officers were gheraoed for hours by a mob, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that the ruling party was hell-bent on carrying out the "funeral procession" of law and order.

He said the situation was so grave that the Supreme Court was compelled to intervene, alleging that the TMC is hell-bent on "murdering law and order" by impeding the work of the SIT (Special Investigation Team). "Whenever the justice system attempts to rein them in, they (TMC) try to strangle constitutional institutions. Everyone can see the Trinamool government has presided over the complete dismantling of the rule of law in West Bengal," he added.

Calling for a change in the government, he said the pot of Trinamool's sins has overflown and there is now only one resounding voice across Bengal: Change is needed. "Once the new government is formed, the TMC's ledger of sins would be thoroughly scrutinised. Every single transgression will be accounted for. After May 4, the law will take its own course. No matter how powerful the goons may be, justice will prevail," he asserted.

Drawing a parallel with his previous rally at Kolkata's Brigade on March 14, he said, "Since that day, the Trinamool syndicates have begun to panic. And now, having come to Cooch Behar, I can clearly sense that the people are yearning for change."

Referring to the incidents in Sandeshkhali, Modi assured the rally of women's safety. "Once a BJP government comes to power in Bengal, the safety and security of women will be guaranteed," he said.

He asserted that while the rest of the nation is surging ahead, the Trinamool-led government is dragging Bengal backwards, as factories and industries are fleeing the state. "In the past, people from outside would come to Bengal in search of a livelihood. Now, the people of Bengal are being forced to leave their home state in search of work. The Trinamool's syndicate raj extends even to the realm of employment," he alleged.

His remarks came days after seven judicial officers, including three women, were gheraoed for several hours inside the Kaliachak-II Block Development Office in Malda by protesters over the alleged deletion of names from electoral rolls during the SIR exercise.

Modi also alleged that the TMC government had endangered the future and identity of Bengal through appeasement politics and infiltration. "Under the TMC rule, there has been a dangerous demographic change in Bengal's border areas. These infiltrators get direct protection from the TMC's syndicate, thus putting the lives of the state's people under threat," he alleged.

He blamed the TMC for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to protect infiltrators.