TMC Unveils ‘Pratigya’ Manifesto Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Focus On Welfare, Jobs And Healthcare
One of the major highlights of the manifesto is the ‘Duare Swasthya’ (Healthcare at Your Doorstep) scheme
Published : March 21, 2026 at 4:23 AM IST
Surajit Dutta
Kolkata: In the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, the Trinamool Congress Party has unveiled its much-anticipated manifesto, titled ‘Pratigya’ (Pledge). The ruling party has outlined 10 key commitments focusing on social security, healthcare, employment, and infrastructure. The manifesto focuses on making essential services more accessible to the common people.
One of the major highlights of the manifesto is the ‘Duare Swasthya’ (Healthcare at Your Doorstep) scheme. Building on the success of the ‘Duare Sarkar’ initiative, the state government plans to deliver healthcare services directly to people through block-level and city-based health camps. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Just as we implemented ‘Duare Sarkar,’ we will now introduce ‘Duare Chikitsa’ and bring healthcare services to people’s homes.”
The manifesto also places special emphasis on senior citizens. The Chief Minister announced initiatives to support elderly individuals living alone, addressing concerns of isolation among those whose families have moved away. Talking about the achievements in the healthcare sector, she said services have improved due to the ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme and the establishment of new medical colleges. She added that the state has achieved a 99.5% rate of institutional deliveries.
Women’s welfare is a key priority this time as well. The manifesto reiterates the increase in financial assistance under the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme to Rs 1,500 for women in the general category and Rs 1,700 for women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The manifesto assures that these benefits will continue.
Accusing the Central government of neglect in housing, the Trinamool leadership said that over 1.2 crore houses have already been provided. The party also pledged to convert remaining kuccha houses into pucca structures in a phased manner.
For youth, the manifesto announced a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 for nearly 1 crore individuals aged between 21 and 40. Banerjee said, “This is not an unemployment allowance but a personal stipend to support them while they pursue their studies, until they secure employment.”
For industrial growth, Banerjee said, “Bengal is a destination for industry.” She cited investments worth Rs 72,000 crore in the Deucha-Pachami and Raghunathpur regions. She said these projects would create employment opportunities for the next generation. The state, she said, currently leads the country in small-scale and cottage industries.
The manifesto also outlined plans to modernise education through school upgrades and expansion of e-learning systems. To improve administrative efficiency, the party has proposed the creation of 7 to 10 new districts and several municipalities in the near future.
Speaking at the event, Banerjee criticised the Centre and alleged misuse of central agencies to destabilise the state. However, she said, “No matter how strong the attacks are, Bengal will win, and so will its people.”
Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present at the manifesto launch.
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