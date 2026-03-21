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TMC Unveils ‘Pratigya’ Manifesto Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Focus On Welfare, Jobs And Healthcare

Surajit Dutta

Kolkata: In the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, the Trinamool Congress Party has unveiled its much-anticipated manifesto, titled ‘Pratigya’ (Pledge). The ruling party has outlined 10 key commitments focusing on social security, healthcare, employment, and infrastructure. The manifesto focuses on making essential services more accessible to the common people.

One of the major highlights of the manifesto is the ‘Duare Swasthya’ (Healthcare at Your Doorstep) scheme. Building on the success of the ‘Duare Sarkar’ initiative, the state government plans to deliver healthcare services directly to people through block-level and city-based health camps. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Just as we implemented ‘Duare Sarkar,’ we will now introduce ‘Duare Chikitsa’ and bring healthcare services to people’s homes.”

The manifesto also places special emphasis on senior citizens. The Chief Minister announced initiatives to support elderly individuals living alone, addressing concerns of isolation among those whose families have moved away. Talking about the achievements in the healthcare sector, she said services have improved due to the ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme and the establishment of new medical colleges. She added that the state has achieved a 99.5% rate of institutional deliveries.

Women’s welfare is a key priority this time as well. The manifesto reiterates the increase in financial assistance under the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme to Rs 1,500 for women in the general category and Rs 1,700 for women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The manifesto assures that these benefits will continue.

Accusing the Central government of neglect in housing, the Trinamool leadership said that over 1.2 crore houses have already been provided. The party also pledged to convert remaining kuccha houses into pucca structures in a phased manner.