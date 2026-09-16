ETV Bharat / state

TMC Symbol Row: Rival Factions To Face EC Again On September 17

Kolkata: The battle for the Trinamool Congress' organisational identity and its twin-flower-on-grass symbol enters a potentially decisive phase, with the Election Commission set to hear the rival Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee factions separately in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Ritabrata-led camp has been summoned before the poll panel's full bench at 3 pm, while the Mamata Banerjee-led faction will appear an hour later, sources said.

"We will place our views there. We are hopeful," rebel TMC camp MLA Sandipan Saha told PTI. A senior member of the Mamata camp also confirmed that its five-member delegation has been summoned for 4 pm.

The senior MP alleged that the Election Commission was deliberately delaying the matter despite having all the relevant evidence and documents, and was "trying to create a lot of noise" around the issue.

The back-to-back hearings come a day after both factions submitted documents and legal material to the Commission, and hours after the September 16 deadline for filing nominations to the October 6 bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar.

The timing has added urgency to a dispute that is no longer confined to organisational control. The immediate question is whether either faction will enter the bypolls with the "Jora Ghas Phul (twin-flower on grass)" symbol, or whether the Commission will put the symbol on hold pending a final determination.

The Mamata camp has maintained that the party's organisational committees remain valid under its constitution, while the Ritabrata faction has staked claim to being the legitimate TMC, citing its support among elected representatives.

The Commission has been examining the rival claims since the Ritabrata camp first approached it with its case earlier this year. The dispute has acquired an unusual electoral dimension: candidates backed by the two factions have already been announced for both constituencies, even though the question of which side can use the established party identity remains unresolved.