ETV Bharat / state

TMC Symbol Battle: ECI Hears Rival Factions Ahead Of Bengal Bypolls

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday held the second hearing in the matter pertaining to the ownership dispute of Trinamool Congress (TMC) between one faction led by party chairperson and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the other by Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee.

On Saturday, the poll panel initiated the hearing, almost two months after both the factions approached it over the matter. The infighting within the TMC surfaced following the party's defeat in the recent Assembly polls.

Since then, Ritabrata has been lashing out at Mamata and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, holding them responsible for the party's debacle in the elections.

The ECI's latest hearing, comes amid the upcoming Assembly bypolls in two seats, Nandigram and Rejinagar, on October 6.

The Nandigram seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari tendered his resignation as an MLA from the said seat as he had won from two constituencies, the other being Bhabanipur. Rejinagar constituency fell vacant following resignation of Humayun Kabir, who had also won from Naoda.

As both the factions have fielded their candidates, election symbols have to be allotted them.