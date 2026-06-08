TMC Strongman Jahangir Khan Arrested Near India-Nepal Border
West Bengal Police's STF has taken Jahangir Khan into custody for detailed interrogation and will examine the case from all aspects.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Kolkata: Jahangir Khan, the self-styled 'Pushpa' of West Bengal's Falta, has finally been arrested by the state police's Special Task Force (STF) on Monday. He faced multiple allegations, including local oppression, intimidation of the general public, and corruption. Following the re-election in the Falta constituency of South 24 Parganas, the STF arrested him on Monday from an area near the Nepal border.
According to STF sources, Jahangir Khan will be taken into custody for detailed interrogation. Investigators intend to examine every aspect of his activities, including his communication networks, financial transactions, and potential links to both political and criminal circles. They believe that the interrogation could reveal significant new information.
Standard procedure dictates that the STF will first take him to Falta for a medical examination. However, there are concerns about potential public outrage against him in the area. Consequently, police sources indicate that the STF might bypass this step and bring him directly to Bhawani Bhawan—the State Police headquarters in Kolkata—if necessary.
Some police officials noted that Jahangir Khan had been under police surveillance for a long time. His arrest could inject new momentum into the investigations of several pending cases in South 24 Parganas. A review of the existing complaints against him has already commenced, and his arrest has become a major topic of discussion in Falta and the surrounding regions.
A senior official at Bhawani Bhawan, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "Investigations into multiple serious allegations against Jahangir Khan are underway. Interrogating him regarding various cases was crucial, but he had effectively gone into hiding over the past few months, making it difficult for investigators to track his whereabouts." Investigators claim the operation to locate and arrest him near the Nepal border was executed based on concrete evidence, technical surveillance, and scientific methods.
Jahangir Khan first came into the limelight when political tensions surrounding the Falta constituency were at their peak—specifically in the context of the 2026 Assembly elections. Amidst the political campaigning, he had publicly issued a challenge—referring to himself as 'Pushpa'—directed at Ajay Pal Sharma, the well-known 'encounter specialist' IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh. That remark and his political stance sparked significant controversy at the time.
However, shortly before the election, Jahangir Khan, the Trinamool candidate from Falta, abruptly withdrew from the political arena. According to some local political circles, this shift altered the political equations and dealt a major blow to the Trinamool's organizational structure. From that point on, Jahangir’s public appearances in the area began to dwindle; investigative sources claim he subsequently went completely into hiding.
Police sources indicate that Jahangir Khan has long faced allegations involving the exertion of local influence, land grabbing through intimidation, threatening ordinary citizens, supplying illegal firearms, and engaging in anti-social activities. Some local residents claim that his name had long been associated with an atmosphere of fear in the area. Investigators are currently examining whether he has any direct or indirect involvement in these various allegations, with particular focus on land disputes, accusations of property seizure through the abuse of influence, and potential links to illegal arms networks.