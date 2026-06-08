ETV Bharat / state

TMC Strongman Jahangir Khan Arrested Near India-Nepal Border

Kolkata: Jahangir Khan, the self-styled 'Pushpa' of West Bengal's Falta, has finally been arrested by the state police's Special Task Force (STF) on Monday. He faced multiple allegations, including local oppression, intimidation of the general public, and corruption. Following the re-election in the Falta constituency of South 24 Parganas, the STF arrested him on Monday from an area near the Nepal border.

According to STF sources, Jahangir Khan will be taken into custody for detailed interrogation. Investigators intend to examine every aspect of his activities, including his communication networks, financial transactions, and potential links to both political and criminal circles. They believe that the interrogation could reveal significant new information.

Standard procedure dictates that the STF will first take him to Falta for a medical examination. However, there are concerns about potential public outrage against him in the area. Consequently, police sources indicate that the STF might bypass this step and bring him directly to Bhawani Bhawan—the State Police headquarters in Kolkata—if necessary.

Some police officials noted that Jahangir Khan had been under police surveillance for a long time. His arrest could inject new momentum into the investigations of several pending cases in South 24 Parganas. A review of the existing complaints against him has already commenced, and his arrest has become a major topic of discussion in Falta and the surrounding regions.