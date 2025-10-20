ETV Bharat / state

TMC Spokesperson Says Mamata Will Remain CM Till 2036; Opposition Mocks

However, he added that it's a different matter if "Mamatadi" becomes the Prime Minister in 2029. "If Mamata di becomes Prime Minister in 2029, that's a different matter," he wrote.

He didn't stop there, as he claimed TMC MP and Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee will assume the Chief Ministership somewhere around 2036 with her blessings. "Before and after that time, Abhishek Banerjee's chief ministership will begin with her blessings," his post read.

"I am telling those baseless drama-mongering opposition members and some jealous, depressed, frustrated slanderers, as a citizen, Mamata Banerjee will break Jyoti Basu's record of chief ministership. She will be the chief minister until 2036," Ghosh shared on X.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he wrote, "Let the opposition stay in the media, social media. Trinamool in Nabanna beautifully, the opposition on Facebook."

It is worth noting that Jyoti Basu was the Chief Minister of the state for more than 23 years from June 21, 1977, to November 5, 2000. Later, Odisha's Naveen Patnaik and Sikkim's Chamling bettered the record of 23 years and 137 days as Chief Ministers.

His post has led to a storm of sarcasm among the opposition. "Trinamool is no longer in politics. It is indulging in the practice of prediction. Having lost public support, they are now dreaming of victory on Facebook," a section of BJP leaders commented. "This is an expression of the complacency of Trinamool. In democratic politics, no one can determine the term of someone's Chief Ministership," said a CPI (M) leader.

Meanwhile, the Bengal CM on Monday extended Diwali greetings, urging people to uphold unity and communal harmony across the country. "Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali! May the light of diyas and the spirit of this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to all, and inspire unity and harmony in our communities," she wrote in a social media post.

In the recent past, wishing the people on an occasion, she had been focusing on socio-political issues like communal harmony and linguistic unity, among others. These subjects are invariably woven into her social media messages while paying homage to iconic personalities from West Bengal. Her greeting message on the occasion of Diwali, which also coincides with Kali Puja, was no different in that way.