'This Is Jungle Raj', Mahua Moitra Slams Bengal Govt Over Baruipur Rape-Murder Accused's Encounter Killing
The Baruipur encounter has triggered a political row in West Bengal with TMC calling it "jungle raj" and BJP assuring that criminals won't be spared.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday criticised the West Bengal government over the alleged encounter of one of the key accused in the Baruipur rape-murder case, calling it "jungle raj" and "new Bengal-Uttar Pradesh 2.0"
Taking to her X handle, Moitra said "Baruipur rape murder accused Prabhash Mondal killed in encounter! What is going on
Baruipur rape murder accused Prabhash Mondal killed in encounter! What is going on @WBPolice ? Bengalis please welcome new Bengal- Uttar Pradesh 2.0 @BJP4Bengal is no government. This js jungle law.— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 8, 2026
@WBPolice? Bengalis please welcome new Bengal-Uttar Pradesh 2.0 @BJP4Bengal is no government. This js jungle law."
Moitra's remarks came hours after Mondal, one of the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur was shot dead in an encounter with the police.
The TMC MP clarified that the incident is "absolutely unacceptable" in any civilised country. "We are not a bloodthirsty nation. This is not blood lust. We have a rule of law. It is very important for people to understand that this is not about divine justice. That today you accuse a person, you put him in custody and you shoot him dead that day is not justice. It is not justice for the victim. It is not justice for the parents. It is not justice for society and it is not in keeping with the rule of law this is the rule of the jungle," she said.
Moitra further said, "We live by the constitution, we live by a rule of law. Our justice is supposed to be given by the legal system, by the BNSS. It is not supposed to be taken into the hands of either the police or a right mob".
#WATCH | Delhi: On the encounter of Prabhas Mondal, the accused in the Baruipur rape and murder case, TMC MP Mahua Moitra says, " what has happened today is absolutely unacceptable in any civilized country. we are not a bloodthirsty nation. this is not blood lust. we have a rule… pic.twitter.com/rLbjssBLoh— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2026
According to the West Bengal Police, Prabhash Mondal was trying to flee after snatching a service rifle from an escorting police officer when he was being taken to the scene for crime reconstruction. While being chased, Mondal allegedly fired at the police personnel and in retaliatory firing was shot. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police also claimed he was not cooperating with the probe so was being taken to the spot to reconstruct the incident.
Terming the incident as "staged", TMC MP, Kirti Azad alleged that the encounter was done to prevent disclosure of BJP's internal secrets since Mondal was a worker of the saffron party. Azad alleged that Mondal knew a lot of internal information so to ensure he did not reveal those, his death is being staged as an encounter.
Prabhas Mandal, who was encountered by West Bengal police was/is active member of the Bjp. UP politics has become the norm of Bengal’s Jungle Raj. https://t.co/wjZCAuggz4— Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) July 8, 2026
"Prabhas Mandal, who was encountered by West Bengal police was/is active member of the BJP. UP politics has become the norm of Bengal’s Jungle Raj," Azad wrote on his X handle.
Responding to Azad's allegations, BJP leader Anirban Ganguly said Azad's remark reflects his frustration as he is not valued by anyone in the party. He also urged Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to file a complaint against Azad and challenged the TMC leader to prove his statement.
#WATCH | Delhi | On TMC MP Kirti Azad alleging the deceased accused in the Baruipur rape & murder case was a BJP worker, BJP leader Anirban Ganguly says, " the question is- was kirti azad in his senses when he gave this statement? he is frustrated because no one in tmc values him.… pic.twitter.com/hiLNfNkNnf— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2026
"The question is - was Kirti Azad in his senses when he gave this statement? He is frustrated because no one in TMC values him. I would tell the West Bengal CM to take cognisance of this statement made by Kirti Azad and file a police complaint against him for spreading falsehood. I challenge him to prove the man was associated with the BJP," Banerjee said.
BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista said there would be no sympathy for criminals, asserting there is rule of law in Bengal and not rule of former CM Mamata Banerjee.
VIDEO | Baruipur case: BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) says, " there would be no sympathy for criminals. those who misbehave with our sisters, daughters, such action would be taken. there is a rule of law in west bengal, not the rule of mamata, decisions would be… pic.twitter.com/EHbLxNhiNT— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2026
"Those who misbehave with our sisters, daughters, such action would be taken. There is a rule of law in West Bengal, not the rule of Mamata, decisions would be taken according to the law, which is in favour of the government," he said.
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