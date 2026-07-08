ETV Bharat / state

'This Is Jungle Raj', Mahua Moitra Slams Bengal Govt Over Baruipur Rape-Murder Accused's Encounter Killing

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday criticised the West Bengal government over the alleged encounter of one of the key accused in the Baruipur rape-murder case, calling it "jungle raj" and "new Bengal-Uttar Pradesh 2.0"

Taking to her X handle, Moitra said "Baruipur rape murder accused Prabhash Mondal killed in encounter! What is going on

@WBPolice? Bengalis please welcome new Bengal-Uttar Pradesh 2.0 @BJP4Bengal is no government. This js jungle law."

Moitra's remarks came hours after Mondal, one of the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur was shot dead in an encounter with the police.

The TMC MP clarified that the incident is "absolutely unacceptable" in any civilised country. "We are not a bloodthirsty nation. This is not blood lust. We have a rule of law. It is very important for people to understand that this is not about divine justice. That today you accuse a person, you put him in custody and you shoot him dead that day is not justice. It is not justice for the victim. It is not justice for the parents. It is not justice for society and it is not in keeping with the rule of law this is the rule of the jungle," she said.

Moitra further said, "We live by the constitution, we live by a rule of law. Our justice is supposed to be given by the legal system, by the BNSS. It is not supposed to be taken into the hands of either the police or a right mob".