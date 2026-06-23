ETV Bharat / state

TMC Sends Office-Bearer List To EC, Asserts Mamata Banerjee Is Party Chairperson

New Delhi: Amid a rebellion by around 20 MPs and similar moves by some MLAs in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress has sent a fresh list of its office bearers and national working committee members to the Election Commission (EC), asserting that Mamata Banerjee continues to head the party.

Sources said on Tuesday that the list submitted to the EC mentions the party's organisational structure "as on June 20, 2026," placing on record its official hierarchy amid competing claims over control of the party.

According to the list, Mamata Banerjee is the chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress, while Subrata Bakshi is the vice-president, and Abhishek Banerjee is the national general secretary (Lok Sabha leader). The office-bearer list also names Derek O'Brien (Rajya Sabha MP) and Dola Sen as joint secretaries and Subhasish Chakraborty as treasurer.

The national working committee includes Mamata Banerjee, Subrata Bakshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen and Subhasish Chakraborty. Other members include Chandrima Bhattacharya, Amit Mitra, Rajesh Pati Tripathi, Asima Patra, Moloy Ghatak, Gautam Deb, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Bulu Chik Baraik, Mukul Sangma, Baiswanor Chattopadhyay, Birbaha Hansda, Kalyan Banerjee, Saugata Roy, Nadimul Haque, Madan Mitra, Biman Banerjee, Mahua Moitra and Kunal Ghosh.

Chandrima Bhattacharya has been listed as a member of the national working committee and as West Bengal TMC president, while Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has been listed as a member and Leader of the West Bengal Assembly.