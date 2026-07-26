ETV Bharat / state

TMC's Sagarika Ghose Moves Notice For Discussion In RS On Alleged Police Excesses On Student Protesters

New Delhi: TMC Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose has submitted a notice seeking suspension of the day's business in the Upper House on Monday to discuss the alleged use of excessive force by security personnel against students protesting over the NEET issue.

In the notice addressed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General, Ghose on Sunday sought suspension of the normal business of the House under Rule 267 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business to allow an immediate discussion on the issue, saying it is of "grave national importance, according to sources.

"The right to peaceful protest is a constitutional right in our country. Yet it is a matter of grave concern and alarm that student protestors, during their recent peaceful protest against irregularities in examination papers, were the targets of lethal and semi-lethal force from security agencies," the notice said.