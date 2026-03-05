TMC-Run Kolkata Corporation Set To Unveil Water Projects Ahead Of West Bengal Polls
Proposed water treatment plants at Dhapa and Garia Dhalai Bridge will generate 30 million gallons of water per day, benefitting residents of south Kolkata.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
Kolkata: Even as the area and population under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have steadily expanded, treated drinking water production has not kept pace, leaving many residents to depend on groundwater. This situation, however, is now set to change.
Ahead of the Assembly elections, two mega water projects at Dhapa and Garia Dhalai Bridge are likely to be inaugurated by the civic authorities and with their commissioning, treated drinking water is expected to reach nearly every household in south and greater south Kolkata.
The civic authorities are hopeful that water supply from the two projects will begin before the polls, sometime between March and April, benefitting lakhs of residents.
Mayor Firhad Hakim said, "In several parts of south Kolkata, groundwater remains the primary source of drinking water, raising concerns about a falling water table. To address this issue, the two new projects are being developed. Once work at Dhapa and Garia Dhalai Bridge treatment plants is completed, treated drinking water will reach households directly.
The Dhapa project will have a production capacity of 20 million gallons per day while Garia Dhalai Bridge water project will produce 10 million gallons daily. Overall, an additional 30 million gallons per day of treated water will be generated by these two new projects, easing drinking water shortage across large parts of south Kolkata.
In areas where water pressure is currently extremely low, supply pressure is also expected to improve. Civic authorities are hopeful that the acute water scarcity that surfaces every year in south Kolkata during peak summer will see a significant change this time. The combined cost of the two projects is estimated at a little over Rs 200 crore.
Officials said that once the Garia Dhalai Bridge water works becomes operational, residents across more than 20 wards of Tollygunge, Jadavpur, Kasba and Garia, will be benefitted. In most of these areas, deep tubewells remain the primary source of drinking water while some parts receive water from the Garden Reach water works. With the commissioning of the Dhapa project, residents and business establishments in KMC-added areas across vast stretches along the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass will be immensely benefitted.
A vast pipeline network is required to deliver the treated water to the households. According to KMC officials, work has begun on laying nearly 135 kilometres of new pipelines across 91 stretches at an estimated cost of around Rs 350 crore. More than 50 kilometres of pipeline installation has already been completed.
The Mayor has inspected the Dhapa water project multiple times. Presently, 30 million gallons per day are produced at this facility and an additional 20 million gallons of production capacity will be added. This water will primarily be supplied to both sides of the EM Bypass, parts of Kasba, parts of Tollygunge, Topsia and the Science City area.
With the Assembly elections approaching, the visible rollout of improved urban infrastructure, particularly something as critical as drinking water, could have political implications. In urban Kolkata, where civic delivery often shapes voter perception, the successful commissioning of these projects may strengthen the Trinamool Congress’s prospects, especially in south Kolkata constituencies that have long faced recurring summer water distress.
