ETV Bharat / state

TMC-Run Kolkata Corporation Set To Unveil Water Projects Ahead Of West Bengal Polls

Kolkata: Even as the area and population under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have steadily expanded, treated drinking water production has not kept pace, leaving many residents to depend on groundwater. This situation, however, is now set to change.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, two mega water projects at Dhapa and Garia Dhalai Bridge are likely to be inaugurated by the civic authorities and with their commissioning, treated drinking water is expected to reach nearly every household in south and greater south Kolkata.

The civic authorities are hopeful that water supply from the two projects will begin before the polls, sometime between March and April, benefitting lakhs of residents.

Mayor Firhad Hakim said, "In several parts of south Kolkata, groundwater remains the primary source of drinking water, raising concerns about a falling water table. To address this issue, the two new projects are being developed. Once work at Dhapa and Garia Dhalai Bridge treatment plants is completed, treated drinking water will reach households directly.

The Dhapa project will have a production capacity of 20 million gallons per day while Garia Dhalai Bridge water project will produce 10 million gallons daily. Overall, an additional 30 million gallons per day of treated water will be generated by these two new projects, easing drinking water shortage across large parts of south Kolkata.