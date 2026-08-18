ETV Bharat / state

TMC’s Ritabrata Banerjee To Remain LoP Till Single Bench Decides Issue In 2 Months: Cal HC

Kolkata: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed that rebel TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee will continue as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly till a single bench decides on a petition challenging his appointment to the post within two months.

The division bench comprising Justices Shampa Sarkar and Ajay Kumar Gupta passed the interim order. The bench directed that the single bench will hear the challenge to the decision of the Assembly Speaker by Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, an MLA belonging to the TMC's Mamata Banerjee camp, and decide on the matter within two months.