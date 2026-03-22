ETV Bharat / state

TMC Releases Second List Of Seven Candidates For Assam Assembly Polls

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced the names of seven additional candidates for the second phase of the Assam Assembly elections, adding to the 17 candidates in the first list that was released a day earlier.

However, an addendum at the end of the second list states that the candidate for the Chamarai assembly constituency has withdrawn the nomination. Thus, the total number of candidates of the party fielded in Assam stands at 23.

Those who feature in the second list are Sherman Ali Ahmed from the Mandia constituency, Rozi Ahmed (Phunu Das) from Hajo-Sualkuchi (SC), Abhijit Majumdar from Guwahati Central, Inus Kumar Kandapan from Chabua-Lahowal, Paresh Bora from Mariani, Parimal Ranjan Roy from Karimganj North, and Aziz Ahmed Khan (Ranu Khan) from Karimganj South. Notably, the TMC has stated its intention to field candidates in 51 of 126 seats in the state.

The first list included Udangsri Narzary from Kokrajhar, Mominur Islam from Bilasipara, Kaushik Ranjan Das from Abhayapuri, Kalyani Kalita from Bajali, Rajan Chauhan from Goreswar, Hare Krishna Deka from Mangaldoi, Fazior Rahman Laskar from Katigorah, Shahjahan Laskar from Sonai, Jiten Nag from Digboi, Dilip Moran from Mukum, and Tapas Das from Udharbond.