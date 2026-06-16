ETV Bharat / state

TMC Rebels' New Home NCPI Appoints Jyotiprakash Chatterji As President, Says Ghosh Dastidar

New Delhi: The NCPI, which has been thrust into the spotlight after the TMC rebel Lok Sabha faction's merger with it, has named Jyotiprakash Chatterji as its new president, according to Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, a key face of the dissident camp.

Ghosh Dastidar's statement came a day after Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) founder Shewli Kundu told reporters that she had stepped down as the NCPI chief, triggering speculation that Ghosh Dastidar herself had taken charge of the party.

Responding to a query from PTI on Tuesday, Ghosh Dastidar said Chatterji is the new president of NCPI. However, little is known about Chatterji, much like the party itself.

Shantanu Dey, who calls himself the NCPI's national organisation general secretary, told PTI that he had no information about the new president. "I don't know who Jyotiprakash Chatterji is. I have no idea what's happening with the NCPI, a party for which I worked so hard. I am glad that big leaders are joining us, but we have not been contacted by them so far. I am disheartened by the fact that we are being kept in the dark," Dey, whose name also finds mention as the NCPI's general secretary in the party's old campaign posters, said.