TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor Returns To Congress, Says Bengal Needs Change

AICC General Secretaries Jairam Ramesh, left, and Ghulam Ahmad Mir, right, accompany former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor as she joins the Congress at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor returned to the Congress on Saturday, saying she wants to carry forward the legacy of her uncle and former party stalwart Ghani Khan Chaudhary. Noor (46), whose tenure as Rajya Sabha MP ends in April, is likely to contest the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal from Maldah. She was a two-time Congress MP representing Maldaha Dakshin in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2019. She has also been a Youth Congress president in West Bengal.

Noor rejoined the Congress at the party headquarters in the presence of Jairam Ramesh, Congress in-charge for West Bengal, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, and the party's state unit president, Shubhankar Sarkar.

After joining the party, she said, "West Bengal needs a change. Let it begin with me. I have come without any conditions." She thanked the Congress for giving her the opportunity to work again in the party, saying "it is an honour for me".

"I am going to work very hard to strengthen the party because the people of Bengal, especially the people of Maldah, believe in the Congress and its ideology of secularism, development and peace," she said. Noor said she has sent her resignation letter to Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. "My resignation to the Rajya Sabha is ready and will be handed over on Monday," she said.