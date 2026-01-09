ETV Bharat / state

TMC MPs Detained For Protesting Outside Amit Shah's Office, Allege "Misuse" Of ED

MC members take out a protest march against the Enforcement Directorate's raid at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the home of its director Pratik Jain as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam, in Nadia, West Bengal, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Friday were detained in the national capital for protesting outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raid on the I-PAC office in Kolkata, alleging misuse of the probe agency by the centre.

TMC MPs Derek O'Brien, Satabdi Roy, Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad, and others protested outside Amit Shah's office in Delhi, raising slogans against the minister.

As this happened, the Delhi police detained Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra, and others, lifting them up and dragging them to the police van. Derek O Brien, as he was dragged to the floor by police personnel, said, "You are seeing what is happening to the MPs here"

Mahua Moitra, who the police lifted from the protest spot, said, "We will defeat the BJP. The country is seeing how the Delhi Police is treating an elected MP."

Protesting against the ED raid, TMC MP Satabdi Roy said that the centre sends its investigative agencies during elections to win.

"They sent the team of ED yesterday, and they remember everything during the time of elections. They send the teams of ED, CBI during the elections just to win, but they won't win the election," he added.

TMC MP Kirti Azad said, "ED conducted the raids in the wrong way, and this is an attempt to win the elections in an undemocratic manner. The BJP will not win the elections in this manner."

This comes after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee allegedly interfered during an ED raid at the offices of political consultancy firm I-PAC in connection with the coal smuggling case. Banerjee alleged that the central agency had seized party-related materials, including hard disks, candidate lists and strategic documents, and accused Amit Shah of misusing central agencies.

"Is it the duty of the ED, Amit Shah, to collect the party's hard disk, candidate list? The nasty, naughty Home Minister who cannot protect the country is taking away all my party documents," Banerjee said while speaking to reporters. Issuing a direct challenge to the BJP and Shah, the Chief Minister dared him to come to West Bengal and fight her democratically.