ETV Bharat / state

TMC Ownership Tussle: Ritabrata-Led Faction Likely To Get Party Symbol, Says Expert

A delegation of the rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction led by West Bengal LoP Ritabrata Banerjee leaves after meeting officials of the Election Commission of India in New Delhi on Thursday, July 2, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: In the wake of the ongoing tussle over Trinamool Congress's (TMC) ownership and the Election Commission of India's (ECI) letter to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee in this regard, an expert on Friday said that the rebel faction is likely to get the party symbol as it has followed procedures by and large.

The expert said that the poll panel will hear both the factions and take a decision.

The ECI on Thursday wrote to TMC founder Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata regarding their claims and counter-claims in connection with the party's legislative identity and its authorised signatories, and asked them to submit their response by July 6.

The TMC has been undergoing an unparalleled internal breakdown since the West Bengal Assembly election results. Ritabrata had openly rebelled against Mamata, claiming he has majority backing within the TMC and approached the ECI in this context.

The Mamata-led faction has also raised this matter with the poll panel. Earlier in June, Ritabrata was expelled by Banerjee over alleged anti-party activities.

Referring to the TMC split, Himanshu Roy, Professor, Centre for Political Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) told ETV Bharat, "It is the defeat in the elections that lead to the breakaway. When a party is in power, many leaders feel they can not speak out against the top level. This creates an undercurrent. Once ousted, that undercurrent converts into tsunami. This is actually what has happened in TMC."

He opined that Mamata would not have faced such situation, if she had retained power in West Bengal.