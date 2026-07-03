TMC Ownership Tussle: Ritabrata-Led Faction Likely To Get Party Symbol, Says Expert
Expert says breakaway TMC faction has an edge as Ritabrata succeeded in becoming LoP by garnering support of majority MLAs, reports ETV Bharat's Santu Das.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of the ongoing tussle over Trinamool Congress's (TMC) ownership and the Election Commission of India's (ECI) letter to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee in this regard, an expert on Friday said that the rebel faction is likely to get the party symbol as it has followed procedures by and large.
The expert said that the poll panel will hear both the factions and take a decision.
The ECI on Thursday wrote to TMC founder Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata regarding their claims and counter-claims in connection with the party's legislative identity and its authorised signatories, and asked them to submit their response by July 6.
The TMC has been undergoing an unparalleled internal breakdown since the West Bengal Assembly election results. Ritabrata had openly rebelled against Mamata, claiming he has majority backing within the TMC and approached the ECI in this context.
The Mamata-led faction has also raised this matter with the poll panel. Earlier in June, Ritabrata was expelled by Banerjee over alleged anti-party activities.
Referring to the TMC split, Himanshu Roy, Professor, Centre for Political Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) told ETV Bharat, "It is the defeat in the elections that lead to the breakaway. When a party is in power, many leaders feel they can not speak out against the top level. This creates an undercurrent. Once ousted, that undercurrent converts into tsunami. This is actually what has happened in TMC."
He opined that Mamata would not have faced such situation, if she had retained power in West Bengal.
"Had Mamata Banerjee won the election, there would not have been any breakaway. Since she lost, leaders who felt suppressed under Mamata and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, now had the opportunity to express their grievances, develop as more powerful and independent, and come out of their clutches. This desire of some leaders got a boost after the party's poll debacle," he said.
In an apparent reference to splits in Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra, Roy said, "This is not something new. It has happened before. Family-run parties had witnessed split. In Bengal, the TMC run by Mamata and Abhishek are facing a similar situation."
"The Ritabrata-breakaway faction will be considered the 'real' TMC. Ritabrata is now the LoP in the Bengal Assembly. He has an edge as he succeeded in becoming the LoP by garnering support of majority of the TMC MLAs (overriding the official party nomination of Shovandeb Chattopadhyay)," he said.
"Ritabrata-led faction has followed procedures by and large so, I don't see any obstacle coming in its ways," he added.
Addressing a press conference, Ritabrata after meeting the full bench of the ECI on Thursday, claimed he has the support of more than two-third of TMC MLAs, corporators, councillors and zila parishad.
Citing poll panel's role, he said, "ECI has to face a scrutiny in the court so it will follow the procedures, evaluate the Rules and then take a decision in this matter."
Responding to Mamata faction's dig on his expulsion from the party, Ritabrata said, "It is the ECI who has to look into every aspects when it examines the matter."
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