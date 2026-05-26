ETV Bharat / state

TMC MP's Presence At Bengal CM's Meeting Swirls Speculation Of Her BJP Switch

Kalyani: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, attending an administrative meeting chaired by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday, has raised many eyebrows in the state.

Her presence at this event has sparked intense speculation within the state's political circles that she could be on the verge of switching her political allegiances. The first administrative meeting was held by the BJP government in Kalyani to review development works in Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts. MLAs from Deganga and Swarupnagar were also present at the gathering.

Ghosh Dastidar, the TMC MP from Barasat, however, stated, "The administration belongs to everyone; this is not a party programme. We have always attended administrative meetings."

In the recent state assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress lost power to the saffron party after a 15-year tenure. In the immediate aftermath of the poll results, the fissures within the Mamata Banerjee-led party have come to the fore.

Citing deep dissatisfaction with the working style of a section of the party's top leadership as well as the dominance of the political consultancy firm I-PAC, Ghosh Dastidar recently resigned from her post as the Trinamool president of the Barasat organisational district.