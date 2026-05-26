TMC MP's Presence At Bengal CM's Meeting Swirls Speculation Of Her BJP Switch
After the BJP ended Trinamool's 15-year rule in Bengal, cracks are starting to show in the Mamata Banerjee-led party.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Kalyani: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, attending an administrative meeting chaired by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday, has raised many eyebrows in the state.
Her presence at this event has sparked intense speculation within the state's political circles that she could be on the verge of switching her political allegiances. The first administrative meeting was held by the BJP government in Kalyani to review development works in Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts. MLAs from Deganga and Swarupnagar were also present at the gathering.
Ghosh Dastidar, the TMC MP from Barasat, however, stated, "The administration belongs to everyone; this is not a party programme. We have always attended administrative meetings."
In the recent state assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress lost power to the saffron party after a 15-year tenure. In the immediate aftermath of the poll results, the fissures within the Mamata Banerjee-led party have come to the fore.
Citing deep dissatisfaction with the working style of a section of the party's top leadership as well as the dominance of the political consultancy firm I-PAC, Ghosh Dastidar recently resigned from her post as the Trinamool president of the Barasat organisational district.
Her resignation letter, addressed to the party's State president Subrata Bakshi, has already surfaced in the public domain. Its contents have created quite a stir within political circles. Although she did not explicitly name anyone in the letter, it is abundantly clear that the target of her criticism is the party's All-India general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, and his closely associated political consultancy firm, I-PAC.
On May 15, a crucial meeting of Trinamool Congress MPs was held at the residence of party supremo, Mamata Banerjee at Kalighat. It was during this meeting that the decision was taken to relieve Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar of her duties as the party's Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha. In her stead, the responsibility was entrusted to Kalyan Banerjee, the veteran MP from Sreerampur.
Immediately thereafter, Kakoli shared a cryptic post on social media. On Sunday, she resigned from the post of Trinamool president for the Barasat organisational district as well. Subsequently, it came to light that Ghosh Dastidar has been accorded central security cover. According to sources, personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) assumed charge of her security detail on May 18.
Given her four decades of political allegiance, her explosive social media post, her resignation as the Trinamool district president, and her presence at an administrative meeting chaired by Suvendu, the political circles deem these developments to be highly significant.
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- After the BJP ended Trinamool's 15-year rule in Bengal, cracks are starting to show in the Mamata Banerjee-led party