TMC MP Saugata Roy Faces Protest, Rotten Eggs Thrown At His Car
The Dumdum MP claims the protest was politically motivated and that BJP workers were behind it
Published : May 28, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Kolkata: Dumdum TMC MP Sougata Roy on Thursday faced protest outside a police station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, with demonstrators shouting "thief" at him and hurling eggs at his vehicle.
The 78-year-old parliamentarian had gone to the Nimta police station to submit a deputation alleging attacks on TMC councillors in several parts of Nimta and North Dum Dum.
When the Dum Dum MP was leaving, a group of people surrounded his vehicle and raised slogans against him. Eggs were also allegedly thrown at his car.
Police personnel deployed outside the station intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further.
Roy claimed that the protest was politically motivated and alleged that BJP workers were behind the demonstration.
"The BJP supporters gathered there and created a disturbance when I was coming out of the police station. They shouted slogans and hurled eggs at my car. This kind of politics is unfortunate," he told reporters.
The BJP, however, denied its involvement in the incident and claimed that locals were expressing anger over alleged corruption and irregularities during the TMC rule.
"People are frustrated over corruption and have spontaneously protested. It has nothing to do with the BJP as a political party," a BJP leader of the area said.
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