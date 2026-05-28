ETV Bharat / state

TMC MP Saugata Roy Faces Protest, Rotten Eggs Thrown At His Car

Kolkata: Dumdum TMC MP Sougata Roy on Thursday faced protest outside a police station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, with demonstrators shouting "thief" at him and hurling eggs at his vehicle.

The 78-year-old parliamentarian had gone to the Nimta police station to submit a deputation alleging attacks on TMC councillors in several parts of Nimta and North Dum Dum.

When the Dum Dum MP was leaving, a group of people surrounded his vehicle and raised slogans against him. Eggs were also allegedly thrown at his car.

Police personnel deployed outside the station intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Roy claimed that the protest was politically motivated and alleged that BJP workers were behind the demonstration.