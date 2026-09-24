ETV Bharat / state

TMC MP Partha Bhowmick's Aide Arrested From Indore Over Extortion, Land Grabbing Charges

Naihati: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader of Naihati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and a close associate of Barrackpore MP Partha Bhowmick was arrested in connection with alleged extortion and violation of the Arms Act from Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Thursday.

Bishnu Adhikari, absconding for the last 1.5 months, was arrested on Wednesday during a raid conducted by Naihati Police following a tip-off received by the cops. He faces charges of extortion, attempted land grabbing through intimidation, attempted murder, and violations of the Arms Act.

After Bishnu's arrest, he was brought to the Naihati police station on transit remand early Thursday morning. During the day, he was taken to the Barrackpore Court under tight security. Investigators said they would seek police custody for him.

Meanwhile, as news of his arrest spread, BJP workers and supporters gathered outside the Naihati police station. They alleged that during the political upheavals of 2021 and 2024, they were subjected to attacks and bombings at their homes across vast areas of Naihati under Bishnu's leadership.

BJP workers further alleged that Bishnu, hailing from an ordinary family has amassed huge wealth. They claimed there are multiple allegations against him, ranging from property grabbing to intimidation.