ETV Bharat / state

TMC MP Koel Mallick Resigns From Rajya Sabha, Meets Union Minister Yadav

Kolkata: Just three months after being elected to the Upper House, Trinamool Congress's Rajya Sabha member Rukmini Mallick, better known as Koel Mallick, resigned on Thursday.

She is the fourth TMC MP to resign since June, after the results of the recently concluded West Bengal assembly elections, marking a landslide defeat of the Trinamool Congress.

Earlier, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House one after another. However, all three joined the BJP later and were nominated as BJP candidates for the bypolls scheduled later this month for the three seats vacated by them.

Now speculations are rife in the political circles of West Bengal that Mallick is probably heading for the same formula, as immediately after tendering her resignation to the Rajya Sabha chairperson, CP Radhakrishnan, she was spotted at the residence of the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav.