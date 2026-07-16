TMC MP Koel Mallick Resigns From Rajya Sabha, Meets Union Minister Yadav
She is the fourth parliamentarian of the party to quit the Upper House since June, after Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Kolkata: Just three months after being elected to the Upper House, Trinamool Congress's Rajya Sabha member Rukmini Mallick, better known as Koel Mallick, resigned on Thursday.
She is the fourth TMC MP to resign since June, after the results of the recently concluded West Bengal assembly elections, marking a landslide defeat of the Trinamool Congress.
Earlier, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House one after another. However, all three joined the BJP later and were nominated as BJP candidates for the bypolls scheduled later this month for the three seats vacated by them.
Now speculations are rife in the political circles of West Bengal that Mallick is probably heading for the same formula, as immediately after tendering her resignation to the Rajya Sabha chairperson, CP Radhakrishnan, she was spotted at the residence of the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav.
It has been learned that Mallick had earlier sent her resignation letter to the vice president by email. But rules necessitate the appearance of the MP in person for resignation. Accordingly, she appeared in person on Thursday afternoon and submitted her resignation letter. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to begin on July 20, which would have been her first as a member
In February this year, when the Trinamool Congress announced the names of four candidates for Rajya Sabha, there was a surprise over the selection of candidates. Besides Malick, the other three candidates were former Director General of West Bengal Police Rajeev Kumar, singer-turned-politician and former union minister Babul Supriyo and the Supreme Court senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy. All of them were elected unopposed.
However, Mallick did not attend a single session of the Rajya Sabha. Instead, she spent more time in Bengal campaigning for the Trinamool Congress candidates in the recently concluded elections. Her father, Ranjit Mallick, is also an acclaimed actor.
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