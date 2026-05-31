ETV Bharat / state

After Abhishek, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Mobbed, Injured Outside Police Station In Hooghly

TMC, in a post on X, alleged there was "complete lawlessness" and that "democracy was under attack", while referring to the latest incident.

According to eyewitnesses, tension prevailed outside the Chanditala police station after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters allegedly waved black flags at Banerjee and shouted "thief" at him and other TMC delegation. Amid this, an object was allegedly thrown towards Banerjee, leaving him injured.

The protest was organised by the Trinamool Congress against the arrest of party leaders and workers. Banerjee, MP from Serampore, had reached the police station to submit a memorandum against the arrest.

Chanditala: Day after Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee was attacked during his visit to meet families of post-poll violence victims, the party's senior leader and another parliamentarian, Kalyan Banerjee, was also mobbed and sustained injuries during a protest outside Chanditala police station in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Sunday.

"Less than 24 hours after the attack on @abhishekaitc yesterday, Shri @KBanerjee_AITC was attacked today while on his way to submit a deputation at Chanditala Police Station. He sustained an injury at the hands of BJP-backed miscreants. How were these hooligans allowed to gather outside the police station? How could brick-batting take place in the presence of the police? It has been 26 days since the election results were declared, yet post-poll violence continues unabated. COMPLETE LAWLESSNESS! DEMOCRACY IS UNDER ATTACK!" the post read.

Following the incident, security was tightened in the area with the deployment of additional police personnel and central forces to prevent further unrest. Banerjee alleged that BJP workers were responsible for the attack and accused them of targeting TMC supporters during the protest.

Speaking to the reporters after the incident, the TMC leader claimed several party workers were also assaulted and alleged that attempts were being made to intimidate opposition voices.

The TMC leader said, "I was attacked by BJP workers. Around 10 BJP supporters wearing saffron headbands assaulted our workers. They spared no one, even I was attacked. BJP wants to wipe us out completely. They want to eliminate us by any means. I appeal to the people of Bengal to stay alert. Today they attacked me while others watched from a distance."

Banerjee further said, "Is this the change you wanted? Suvendu Adhikari is a murderous Chief Minister. As long as Trinamool exists and Mamata Banerjee remains, we will continue our fight. The officer-in-charge here deliberately allowed me to be attacked.” Following this, Banerjee broke down while speaking. BJP, however, denied the allegations.

Read More