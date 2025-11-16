ETV Bharat / state

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Accuses West Bengal Governor Of Supplying Weapons To BJP Leaders

The TMC veteran while calling Bose an “incompetent governor” and a “BJP servant governor” said that as long as he remains in office , West Bengal will “never see anything good happening”.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, Banerjee said that Governor Bose “should stop giving shelter to 'criminals' (while referring to BJP leaders) and giving them weapons to kill TMC workers”.

Rejecting Kalyan's allegations, Bose asked the TMC MP to apologise or face legal action. A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said that the Governor's house had been thrown open for journalists and common people in a bid to allow public scrutiny.

West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose (ETV Bharat)

“If his allegation is not correct, then the MP will have to apologise to the people of Bengal. If he does not do so, then there is a suitable alternative to facing trial for hate speech."

Talking to ANI, Governor CV Ananda Bose said that searching for arms and ammunition in the Raj Bhavan was “like a blind man searching in the dark a black cat who is not there”. “I have thrown the Raj Bhavan for public scrutiny. From 5 am onwards today, people, civil society members, media are coming in to see whether there is any arms and ammunition in the Raj Bhavan,” Bose said.

He said that Banerjee's allegations had serious implications. “A ruling party MP says that arms and ammunitions are available inside the Raj Bhavan, is he expressing his lack of confidence in the Police force of the state? Does it show any kind of inner party politics? To say that arms and ammunitions have been smuggled into the Raj Bhavan is to say that the Kolkata Police is conniving with that. He has to make amends, he has the option to either apologise to the people of Bengal or there are legal options that can be taken against him," he said.