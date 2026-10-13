TMC MP Dola Sen Alleges Knife Attack Attempt On Mamata Banerjee Outside Her Kalighat Residence
According to the FIR, the woman, identified as Tannishtha Saha, who was intoxicated, attempted to pounce on Mamata Banerjee, holding a knife in her hand.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 10:00 PM IST|
Updated : October 13, 2026 at 10:08 PM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool MP Dola Sen, who is also a close ally of Mamata Banerjee, has alleged that a woman tried to attack the former West Bengal Chief Minister right outside her residence in Kalighat on Tuesday evening. The incident caused a stir in the area.
The accused woman was detained, a senior police officer told news agency PTI. According to Sen, a woman tried to attack Banerjee by approaching her with a knife in hand. Sen claimed the accused woman identified herself as a civic volunteer and even claimed to be Mamata Banerjee's niece. Dola Sen has lodged a formal complaint over the incident at the Kalighat Police Station.
According to the complaint, around 6 pm, when Mamata Banerjee, along with Trinamool leader Vaishwanar Chatterjee and Dola Sen, was on her way to attend the Durga Puja celebrations at the Milan Sangha in Kalighat, a woman approached Mamata Banerjee outside her home, addressing her as 'pisi' (aunt).
According to the FIR, the woman, identified as Tannishtha Saha, who was intoxicated, attempted to lunge at Mamata Banerjee, holding a knife in her hand. She allegedly stood outside the entrance of Mamata Banerjee's residence and hurled verbal abuse at her. At one point, she also allegedly lay down on the street.
Although the accused woman identified herself as a civic volunteer, the authenticity of this claim could not be verified. Similarly, Dola Sen's allegation that the woman was under the influence of drugs also remains unverified.
The incident has triggered alarm within political circles. However, the exact details—including whether the woman was indeed carrying a knife and if she actually attempted to attack Mamata Banerjee—will only be clear after an investigation.
Sen said it was concerning that someone allegedly carrying a weapon could approach the residence of Banerjee, a Z-plus category protectee.
Stating that the incident could be the result of a conspiracy, the former Rajya Sabha member requested the police to examine photographs and video footage submitted with the complaint and take appropriate legal action.
She urged the authorities to take cognisance of the matter under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which governs how police record information regarding cognisable offences.
"We are questioning the woman and trying to understand the reason behind her behaviour. We are also reviewing the video footage of the incident. Witnesses will also be spoken to," the police officer said.
Describing the incident as "shocking news", another Mamata AITC leader, Saket Gokhale, alleged in an X post that "a drug addict" reached Mamata Banerjee’s residence and tried to attack her with a knife.
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