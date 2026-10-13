ETV Bharat / state

TMC MP Dola Sen Alleges Knife Attack Attempt On Mamata Banerjee Outside Her Kalighat Residence

Kolkata: Trinamool MP Dola Sen, who is also a close ally of Mamata Banerjee, has alleged that a woman tried to attack the former West Bengal Chief Minister right outside her residence in Kalighat on Tuesday evening. The incident caused a stir in the area.

The accused woman was detained, a senior police officer told news agency PTI. According to Sen, a woman tried to attack Banerjee by approaching her with a knife in hand. Sen claimed the accused woman identified herself as a civic volunteer and even claimed to be Mamata Banerjee's niece. Dola Sen has lodged a formal complaint over the incident at the Kalighat Police Station.

According to the complaint, around 6 pm, when Mamata Banerjee, along with Trinamool leader Vaishwanar Chatterjee and Dola Sen, was on her way to attend the Durga Puja celebrations at the Milan Sangha in Kalighat, a woman approached Mamata Banerjee outside her home, addressing her as 'pisi' (aunt).

According to the FIR, the woman, identified as Tannishtha Saha, who was intoxicated, attempted to lunge at Mamata Banerjee, holding a knife in her hand. She allegedly stood outside the entrance of Mamata Banerjee's residence and hurled verbal abuse at her. At one point, she also allegedly lay down on the street.

Although the accused woman identified herself as a civic volunteer, the authenticity of this claim could not be verified. Similarly, Dola Sen's allegation that the woman was under the influence of drugs also remains unverified.

The incident has triggered alarm within political circles. However, the exact details—including whether the woman was indeed carrying a knife and if she actually attempted to attack Mamata Banerjee—will only be clear after an investigation.