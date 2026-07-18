TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's 'Illegal' Office In Amtala Demolished
The administration sent the first notice on June 30, followed by another one on July 7. Banerjee failed to submit any valid documentation for it.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's office in South 24 Parganas' Amtala was demolished on Saturday in the presence of a large police contingent following allegations of illegal construction.
Administrative sources said Banerjee failed to submit any valid documentation for the four-story building despite receiving multiple notices. The office was allegedly constructed without a valid building plan or the necessary approval documents.
The first notice was sent on June 30, followed by another one on July 7. Additionally, instructions were issued to Banerjee to appear at the district administration office on July 15 to submit the required documents. However, none of the notices was allegedly answered, nor was there any appearance on the scheduled date. Following this, the administration initiated the demolition.
Police, central forces, and administrative officials were present at the spot since morning, and the entire area has been cordoned off to prevent any untoward incidents. While senior police officials were also present at the spot, fire brigade personnel were also kept on standby.
Abhijit Das, who had contested against Banerjee on a BJP ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said the land was purchased in the name of 'Leaps and Bounds' and the ED has attached the property.
"This is the illegal office of an illegal MP. Abhishek Banerjee won through rigged voting. A bakery was burnt down overnight to make space for the four-storey office building, without any authorisation. Abhishek used this illegal building as a base for criminal activities," he added.
The administration claims that relevant documents list the name of Banerjee's father, Amit Banerjee. However, it is alleged that the necessary approved building plans, valid construction documents, and other requisite papers were never submitted for the structure.
Since the change of government in the state, the administration has been conducting drives against various illegal constructions and the latest move against Banerjee's office is viewed as a continuation of that ongoing campaign.
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