ETV Bharat / state

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's 'Illegal' Office In Amtala Demolished

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's office in South 24 Parganas' Amtala was demolished on Saturday in the presence of a large police contingent following allegations of illegal construction.

Administrative sources said Banerjee failed to submit any valid documentation for the four-story building despite receiving multiple notices. The office was allegedly constructed without a valid building plan or the necessary approval documents.

The first notice was sent on June 30, followed by another one on July 7. Additionally, instructions were issued to Banerjee to appear at the district administration office on July 15 to submit the required documents. However, none of the notices was allegedly answered, nor was there any appearance on the scheduled date. Following this, the administration initiated the demolition.

Police, central forces, and administrative officials were present at the spot since morning, and the entire area has been cordoned off to prevent any untoward incidents. While senior police officials were also present at the spot, fire brigade personnel were also kept on standby.