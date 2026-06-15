ETV Bharat / state

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Appears Before ED In Primary School Jobs Scam Case

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here on Monday in connection with the alleged school jobs scam case, an official said.

This came a day after he was questioned by the West Bengal CID in the alleged forgery of TMC MLAs' signatures on documents related to the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly. Banerjee reached the ED's CGO Complex office here around 11 am following a summons issued in a money laundering probe linked to irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers, the officer said.

A senior ED official said investigators would record Banerjee's statement and confront him with financial documents, digital records and statements of other accused to trace the alleged proceeds of crime. "Our focus is on the money trail. Who handled funds, how they moved across accounts and entities, and whether these transactions were layered to conceal their origin," the officer said.