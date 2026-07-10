ETV Bharat / state

TMC Moves Calcutta HC Challenging Police Prohibitory Orders Against July 21 'Martyrs' Day' Rally At Dharmatala

The appeal claimed that the ban was imposed based on confidential intelligence reports without making it clear that the public peace would be affected in any way, thereby infringing upon fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution.

The opposition party contended that the order had made it almost impossible for them to hold the mammoth public meeting, which is held every year to pay homage to the 13 Congress workers who were shot dead by police firing on July 21, 1993.

Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Derek O’Brien had filed a case in the Calcutta High Court on Friday asking for the quashing of the police notification that declared Victoria House and Esplanade as no-public-meeting zones from July 2 till August 30.

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has approached the Calcutta High Court against the order of the police declaring prohibitory zones under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Dharmatala, a traditional venue of the Trinamool Congress’ annual event ‘Martyrs’ Day’ held on July 21 every year.

It may be recalled here that this comes at a time when the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has taken a strong position on the matter. Banerjee had recently claimed while addressing the people on a social media platform that the programme would not be called off under any condition. Claiming that the police had denied permission for the march before Victoria House, she warned that the programme would be celebrated even if it meant standing "on a rickshaw".

The TMC told the High Court that the formal request to seek permission from the police was made on June 27, followed by reminders on June 30 and July 1. The party had also proposed an alternate venue, which was a little distance away from where the rally would take place at Dorina Crossing, but no decision could be communicated by the police.

Traditionally, such huge and regular rallies used to be held at Dharmatala in front of Victoria House throughout the years, since it was run by the Trinamool government then. Adding insult to injury, there is another contempt of court petition filed in the Calcutta High Court saying that last year’s rally held on July 21 at Dharmatala was completely against the directions of the court by totally blocking all public roads.

A division bench of Justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Ray has asked for affidavits from Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, the general secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC), to submit their postures in the next four weeks. The prominent contempt case will be heard by the court again on August 17, amid doubts about the usual place where the event is likely to be held.